WISeKey reinforces its penetration in China technology market as its Root of Trust gets accredited by 360 Security Browser to provide Trusted SSL Services in China

360 Security Browser is the leading internet browser solution in China, with an estimated user base superior to 400 Million active users, and a market penetration close to 70%, according to CNZZ.

https://caprogram.360.cn/?from=groupmessage&isappinstalled=0#trust

Geneva, June 12, 2019 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company today announced the recognition issued by 360 Security Browser, the Chinese lead Internet Browser, of its Trust Services and SSL Digital Certificates.

WISeKey is a worldwide leader in Digital Identification, with over 20 years of expertise in PKI, IoT and Identity Management. WISeKey operates the OISTE Foundation Root of Trust (RoT). OISTE’s RoT providing a trust anchor for digital identities of individuals, businesses, governmental bodies and interconnected objects worldwide. The OISTE/WISeKey trust services are recognized by all operating systems (OS) and applications like internet browsers or email applications, to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions. In order to protect the Internet of Things, the Root of Trust is also embedded in connected devices, to secure the interactions among objects and between objects and business applications. Now this ecosystem is further enriched by the accreditation of the RoT, issued by 360 Security Browser.

360 Security Browser is the leading internet browser solution in China, with an estimated user base superior to 400 Million active users, and a market penetration close to 70%, according to CNZZ. 360 Browser is produced by the company Qihoo 360 and has a strong focus on security, combining antivirus and other features to secure the internet connections.

“The impressive user base of 360 Security Browser leverages the potential usage of the WISeKey Trust Services in China, bringing a new huge ecosystem thanks to the new capabilities to provide trusted identities to persons, objects and applications”, said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. “The WISeKey Holding is now developing a strong focus in China and the capability to enter into the 360 ecosystem, endorses and facilitates our strategy”, added Mr. Moreira.

About Qihoo 360

Qihoo 360, full name Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd., is a Chinese internet security company known for its antivirus software (360 Safeguard, 360 Mobile Safe), Web Browser, and Mobile Application Store (360 Mobile Assistant). It was founded by Zhou Hongyi and Qi Xiangdong in June 2005. Qihoo 360 has more than 500 million users for its Internet Security products and over 600 million users for its Mobile Antivirus products. Qihoo 360. Qihoo 360 is one of top three Internet companies measured by user base. On February 28, 2018, Qihoo 360 was officially listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange with stock code 601360. Key figures are:

No.1 – PC and Mobile Internet security provider in China measured by user base

No.1 – Web browser provider in China

No.1 – Mobile app store in China

No.2 – Search Engine in China

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

