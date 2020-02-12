Log in
WISeKey to Showcase the NanoSealRT Ecosystem for Authentic Consumer Engagement at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020

02/12/2020 | 01:00am EST

WISeKey to Showcase the NanoSealRT Ecosystem for Authentic Consumer Engagement at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2020

This Near Field Communication (NFC) secure element allows objects to securely authenticate and communicate online through NFC enabled smartphones, giving brands Limitless Intelligent Connectivity

Geneva, Switzerland – February 12, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it will be demonstrating how its new NanoSealRT NFC tag disrupts direct-to-consumer digital strategies at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona (Barcelona, Spain - February 24-27, 2020).

The fifth generation of wireless communication (5G) will pave the way for a new world where more and more objects will be interconnected, and vast amounts of data will cross the universe in the blink of an eye. In the digital marketing area, this will extend the possibilities for brands to gather strategic consumer information from their end customers. This revolution will introduce exciting new direct communication channels that will help to retain and gain new consumers, and grow revenue. This is where WISeKey’s NanoSealRT can bring a significant advantage by giving static objects a way to authenticate and communicate online.

NanoSealRT is a core part of the new NanoSeal® architecture developed by WISeKey which introduces the concept of Authentic Consumer Engagement, the combination of digital brand protection with simple to use consumer engagement options. NanoSealRT is designed around a secure 2kbit EEPROM memory with a long-range NFC ISO15693 interface. It also features a rich set of anticounterfeiting and customer engagement functions, such as one-tap Android & iOS compatible online authentication algorithm, tamper detection, mute mode, maskable identifier or secure storage. This versatile NanoSealRT can be attached to any product to add supply-chain protection, and track and trace functions for sports apparel, cosmetics, wines & spirits, parcels, medicines and luxury goods.

“NanoSealRT benefits from WISeKey's more than two decades of experience in developing innovative digital security solutions that use cryptographic chips, secure software and trusted services to protect users, devices, data and transactions in the connected world,” said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. “This is a unique chip on the market today that combines so many specific features dedicated to brand protection and customer engagement, at a very competitive price.”

Want to know more? Come and meet with our experts at Mobile World Congress - Booth 8.1E49– Barcelona – February 24-27, 2020 (more information on http://mwc-2020.org/ and www.wisekey.com/mwc-barcelona/ ). Immediately book your meeting slot at sales@wisekey.com.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
