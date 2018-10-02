Wisekey International : APPOINTS HANS J. SCHWAB AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

WISEKEY APPOINTS HANS J. SCHWAB AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

Geneva, Switzerland, October 2, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that it has appointed Hans J. Schwab as its Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Schwab brings more than 30 years of experience in areas of technology, institutional and government relations with a focus, over the past decade, on developing multi-stakeholder tools and applications to disrupt counterfeiting, illicit trade and fraud. Prior to joining WISeKey, Mr. Schwab co-founded and founded a number of ventures. He spent ten years in various management positions at the World Economic Forum in Geneva, including as a member of the executive board, and seven years in senior management positions with a Swiss multinational corporation.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's Founder and CEO noted, "We are thrilled to have Hans joining our team. His diverse background managing complex processes within start-ups, corporations and institutions combined with his in-depth knowledge of secure traceability and blockchain applications will be highly valuable as we continue to build upon the solid foundations for WISeKey's global growth and expansion."

Hans Schwab added, "I'm excited to join the WISeKey organization and help Carlos and his executive team consolidate past and future acquisitions, optimize and align technological resources and support the company's global expansion. WISeKey is ideally positioned to provide its clients with robust, secure and trusted solutions through its digital identity and blockchain ecosystems."

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

