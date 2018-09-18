Wisekey International : Announces Strategic Partnership with Tarmin for WISeBox Integration Cloud Based Secure Data Offering

WISeKey Announces Strategic Partnership with Tarmin for WISeBox Integration

Cloud Based Secure Data Offering



Geneva, September 18, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, OTTCQX: WIKYY), a Swiss based cyber security and IoT company, today announced a strategic partnership with Tarmin, the global pioneer of Data Defined Infrastructure, next generation data management and storage solutions to jointly develop the WISeBox solution. WISeBox is a Managed Cloud service that integrates with WISeKey Root of Trust (ROT), PKI and the Tarmin GridBank Data Management Platform. WISeKey will utilize GridBank's search and e-discovery capabilities, audit and retention policies and encryption features combined with WISeID Signing Agent to provide audited data rooms and legal solutions.

Additionally, WISeBox will be adding secure cloud services from Switzerland in cooperation with Tarmin, using Swiss data centers and Swiss Alps Mountain bunkers to store the personal data generated by users and enterprises. WISeKey, is the first e-security company in the world to offer decentralized Trust Models and PKI architecture. In addition, WISeKey allows data ecosystems to be federated via a unique digital identity, enabling users to interact while maintaining control of their personal data.



Due to new personal cloud alternatives, gone are the days of huge centralized clouds and ID meta systems with no respect for personal data. This trend which WISeKey is spearheading, is motivating users and enterprises to develop personal clouds. Personal clouds shift the gravity center to users, giving them the ability to retake control of their personal data and benefit from leveraging local data centers, increased security and trust models, and also through digital identification technologies provide trust without compromising neutrality and independence.



WISeBox is integrated into WISeID which offers a secure vault to protect personally identifiable information (PII). Protecting PII is important to avoid impersonation and identity theft. All personal data saved using WISeID is controlled, encrypted, password protected and never communicated to third parties.

"This agreement allows Tarmin's GridBank solutions to integrate with WISeKey Cybersecurity and PKI, strengthening Tarmin's offering among WISeKey enterprise clients," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

"We are excited about this new partnership with WISeKey and are confident that our combined customers will receive best-of-breed cybersecurity solutions with the full integration of the GridBank product suite," said Shahbaz Ali, President and CEO of Tarmin.



GridBank was developed to fulfill the unmet needs of data intensive organizations that experience challenges associated with accelerating data growth. GridBank's revolutionary data centric approach allows organizations to effortlessly meet the performance and scalability needs required to manage massive data growth, while significantly reducing corporate risk through a comprehensive information governance framework and deliver business value from metadata with accelerated search, e-Discovery and analytics integration.

GridBank integrates with WISeKey QuoVadis MPKI, utilizing TLS/SSL encryption. WISeKey attests to the authenticity of a web page and encrypts all data transfers across the internet. S/MIME certificates are used by individuals to sign, encrypt and authenticate e-mail, making e-mail communication secure and confidential. Users can trust that their digital communication, and sensitive content, is delivered to the intended parties safely and securely.



The Managed WISeKey ROT serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by all operating systems and applications to ensure authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of online transactions. With the Cryptographic ROT embedded on a device, the IoT product manufacturers can use code signing certificates and a cloud-based signature-as-a-service to secure interactions among and between objects and people.



About Tarmin



Tarmin Inc. is the leading pioneer of Data Defined Infrastructure solutions, which unlock the value of data as a strategic business enabler, delivering a massively scalable, transparent and unified approach for consistent data management, storage, retention, security and search across cloud and traditional storage infrastructure. Tarmin GridBank empowers organizations to store, control and understand the value of data as a competitive business asset, no matter its size, location or cost by uniting application, information and storage tiers into a single, integrated data centric management architecture. Visit www.tarmin.com for more information.



About WISeKey QuoVadis



QuoVadis is the service provider of WISeKey and specializes in cryptographic services (managed PKI services) with digital certificates and electronic signatures. The offer includes SSL / TLS certificates for websites, certificates for authentication, encryption and the creation of digital signatures. Specialized platforms for legal electronic signatures and digital onboarding, software solutions for mass signatures as well as industry-specific offers in the IoT environment and time stamp services complete the range of services. QuoVadis electronic signatures are already used in more than 75 million electronic transactions each year. QuoVadis offices are located in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Bermuda. https://www.wisekey.com/quovadis/

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

