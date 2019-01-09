Wisekey International : Introduces WISeTrustBoot, the First Platform-Independent Secure Boot and Firmware Update Solution, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Log in
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG (WIHN)
01/09 11:31:38 am
3.38 CHF   +10.64%
01/09/2019 | 12:31pm EST

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISekey Introduces WISeTrustBoot, the First Platform-Independent Secure Boot and Firmware Update Solution, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISekey Introduces WISeTrustBoot, the First Platform-Independent Secure Boot and Firmware Update Solution, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Geneva, Switzerland - January 9, 2019: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW, OTCQX: WIKYY) ("WISeKey"), a leading Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced the launch of its WISeTrustBoot solution, a platform-independent Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update solution that can be used stand-alone or as part of WISeKey's security framework for IoT installations, WISeKeyIoT.  WISeTrustBoot will be introduced during the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (January 9 -12).

While cyberattacks are rapidly increasing in number, scale and sophistication, the constantly increasing number of connected devices, most of which are based on simple processors tailored to execute simple tasks and presumed by the manufactures to be devices that don't require "much security" (think of talking dolls or smart refrigerators), make these attacks more critical and dangerous. 

These risks are amplified by the fact that most of these devices provide direct internet connections without firewalls or anti-virus software, turning the Internet of Things (IoT) into a vast playground for criminals.  Unless the designers of these devices start taking into account sound security measures, their products will be used by dangerous actors to launch Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, Ransomware or corporate sabotage.

WISeKey's WISeTrustBoot solution, unveiled at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, is the first platform-independent Secure Boot and Secure Firmware Update solution that combines the strength of tamper resistant secure elements, state-of-the-art crypto libraries and strong digital signatures, and is backed by WISeKey's 20-years of experience in secure chip design and digital identity management.

By storing critical boot information in a tamper resistant chip, and cryptographically binding this chip to the device's main processor, the carefully designed boot loader of the main processor becomes a stronghold able to verify the authenticity of the firmware prior to starting up or when receiving firmware updates in the field.

WISeTrustBoot can be deployed as a stand-alone solution - its powerful toolbox gives application developers the flexibility to tune it to their specific needs. Also, WISeTrustBoot can be integrated as a component of the WISeKeyIoT solution, an innovative end-to-end security solution designed to enable secure communications for IoT devices, by increasing the level of security and creating user/consumer trust.

"WISeTrustBoot materializes the synergy between WISeKey's tamper-resistant secure elements, state-of-the-art cryptographic software libraries and Managed Public Key Infrastructure. This is another example of a product finding its strength in WISeKey's expertise in security implementations, tuned to protect IoT devices, both at startup as well as during firmware updates in the field," commented James Livingston, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Americas.

James Livingston will be holding business meetings on this topic during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas. To set up a meeting please send an email to: jlivingston@wisekey.com.

WISeTrustBoot comes as a development kit with a software library and binary code, combined with a preconfigured tamper resistant chip VaultIC407.

About WISeKey:
WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey  has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact:  Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:  Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 52,9 M
EBIT 2018 -11,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 88,2 M
Chart WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Wisekey International Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50  CHF
Spread / Average Target 145%
Managers
NameTitle
Joao Carlos Creus Moreira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Pennacino Chief Operating Officer
Peter Ward Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Hans J. Schwab Chief Information Officer
Philippe Doubre Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING AG9.89%90
INTEL CORPORATION1.09%216 516
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%177 664
BROADCOM INC-7.16%96 922
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.13%90 771
NVIDIA CORPORATION4.74%87 474
