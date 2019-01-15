Log in
Wisekey International : WISeCoin, through a Security Token Offering (STO), will be available from Q2 2019

01/15/2019 | 01:01am EST

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeCoin, through a Security Token Offering (STO), will be available from Q2 2019 . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 WISeCoin, through a Security Token Offering (STO), will be available from Q2 2019 

Geneva, Switzerland - January 15, 2019: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey"), a leading Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that WISeCoin AG, a Special Purpose Vehicle created by WISeKey to build the infrastructure for secure intra-object interactions, received a "non-Action Letter" from The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). WISeCoin will pursue a Security Token Offering (STO) and will be available from Q2 2019. The securities being issued by WISeCoin AG are not in any way related to the securities issued by WISeKey International Holding Ltd. 

WISeCoin AG was formally established in August 2018 to secure the Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) world, which due to its continuously increasing size and complexity, is constantly vulnerable to cyber threats. It manages all Blockchain initiatives and operations of WISeKey to pave the way for the daily use of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies. WISeCoin AG benefits from the WISeKey architecture as the first and only vertically integrated platform combining proprietary cybersecurity software and secure microcontrollers designed to protect connected devices against evolving cyber threats.

One of WISeCoin's key milestone is to build a Blockchain of Identity to store objects and people's identity. It offers connected objects the ability to identify, authenticate and verify each other with a digital certificate. For each interaction, the Blockchain of Identity will verify the validity of each digital certificate to secure the interaction. To compensate the use of the platform, a micro service fee is charged through a utility token, called the WISeCoin token. To complete the offer, each connected object is equipped with WISeKey's Secure Element consisting of a tamper resistant silicon chip, called VaultIC184.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO noted, "We are happy to move forward with the launch of our STO. WISeCoin combines a range of Blockchain enabled microchips with software applications that cater to our customers' specific business and security needs, enabling them to adapt to an evolving device landscape without compromising digital security. The software solution driven by proprietary technologies, such RoT and PKI, enables our clients to effectively and securely manage their digital identity, information, and communications through a single integrated platform. WISeKey's RoT secures electronic information/transitions and PKI creates tamperproof electronic 'fingerprints' of these digital certificates."

About WISeKey
WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.).  WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts
WISeKey
Company Contact:
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com


 WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:
Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;
