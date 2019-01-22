Wisekey International : WISePhone Genesis, WISeKey's first model of WISePhones, Showcased at the Geneva Blockchain Congress

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISePhone Genesis, WISeKey's first model of WISePhones, Showcased at the Geneva Blockchain Congress . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, January 22, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that WISePhone Genesis, its first model of the family of WISePhones, was showcased at the Geneva Blockchain Congress.





WISePhone Genesis (the entry-level model) and WISePhone Block (the upgraded version which will be available for purchase in early Q2 2019 deliver business and personal privacy and security on the Blockchain. WISePhone is a cost-effective and flexible platform that empowers efficiency and mobility whilst protecting intellectual property and confidentiality by transforming public networks and mobile devices into highly secure communication channels for enterprises.

WISeKey's Telecommunication Services Provider status under OFCOM, the Swiss Federal Office of Communications, allows the company to deploy mobile phone voice encryption solutions.



To pre-register and order WISePhone Genesis or WISePhone Block go to: https://www.wisephone.ch/.

The WISePhone Genesis is mobile phone entirely secured by WISeKey integrating and Android OS with specific capabilities of security settlement. The WISePhone Genesis model, which can be used a business and/or personal phone, offers secure communications (email and voice), digital identity, and data on the cloud.

Through a Personal Cybersecurity Hub, WISePhone Genesis model puts users in control of application permissions and offers separate secure environments to protect and separate personal and business data.

The WISePhone Block edition comes as the Genesis edition with pre-loaded with native WISePhone Application Suite WISeID and WISetalk, WISeKey's industry-leading, digital identity and communication app that offers encrypted, secure voice calls, conference calling, text and file transfers. WISePhone Block will integrates WISeKey's innovative hardware and software technologies bringing to market the first and only smartphone powered by WISeCoin cryptocurrency Blockchain technology.

The WISePhone Block edition (available early Q2 2019) comes with a native crypto Wallet, is equipped with a HSM (Hardware Security Module) device and integrates the WISeKey SuisseID Digital Identity enabling cloud based qualified signing capabilities certified by the Swiss Government and in compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The WISePhone Block Wallet also uses WISeKey's Blockchain-as-a-Service ("BaaS") technology to conduct secure contactless payments and it is compatible with most of the existing Blockchain technologies.

Additionally, WISePhone's Block suite of applications offer voice and text encrypted communication features (WISeTalk), reflecting sophisticated security mechanisms and advanced end-to-end encryption technologies. Furthermore, WISeID keeps users' data and digital assets protected inside an encrypted enclave (replicated in a secure swiss cloud), while WISeAccess provides additional secure authentication factors to access the WISePhone suite of applications.

Hardware Specifications SoC: Mediatek P23 MT6763 8x2.0GHz

OS: Android 8.1

Memory: RAM 4GB / ROM64GB

LCD: 5.99" FHD+ IPS

Battery: 5000mAh, PumpExpress 3.0 fast charging, fast wireless charging (0W)

Sensors: Gravity/Proximity/Light/Gyroscope/E-Compass/Fingerprint

NFC: ST21NFCD

Camera: 16MP PDAF rear, 8MP front

Body materials: Zinc Unibody Frame, Back cover with sandstone finishing



Hardware Specifications SoC: Mediatek MT6765 8x2.2GHz

OS: Android 9

Memory: RAM 6GB / ROM 128GB LPDDR4X

LCD: 5.93" FHD+ IPS incell

Battery: 5000mAh-5500mAh (will try to fit in a bigger one), PumpExpress 3.0 fast charging, fast wireless charging (10W)

Sensors: Gravity/Proximity/Light/Gyroscope/E-Compass/Fingerprint

NFC: ST21NFCD

eSE: VaultIC-405

Camera: 21MP PDAF rear, 13MP front

Body materials: Aluminum Unibody Frame, rubberized textured back cover

Extra: stereo speakers

"Through WISePhone, users are in control of their identity and data, instead of the service providers. Essentially, WISePhone is an Android phone like any other with all the same functionalities, but it has an additional locked area that is protected from security issues. This unique feature allows users to securely hold cryptocurrency or other crypto assets like non-fungible tokens, and also secure email and voice exchanges. It's a unique concept that brings over 20-years of WISeKey's cybersecurity and IoT experience into one phone," said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey.

Since 2010, WISePhone.ch voice encryption products and services have been used by large user groups in public and private organizations and recently, the technology was upgraded to provide voice encryption services for a wider consumer platform, targeting global markets. Today, the platform hosted in Switzerland inside WISeKey's zero-risk bunker deep in the Swiss Alps, provides Secure Cloud Storage solutions allowing users to securely exchange sensitive data and Identity Management with WISeID.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Semiconductors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey has an installed base of over 1 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors secure a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology, trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

