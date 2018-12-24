Log in
Wisekey International : announces execution of definitive agreement to sell the Quovadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business for US$45 million to DigiCert

12/24/2018 | 07:01am CET

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey announces execution of definitive agreement to sell the Quovadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business for US$45 million to DigiCert . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey announces execution of definitive agreement to sell
the Quovadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business
for US$45 million to DigiCert

ZUG, Switzerland - December 24, 2018 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX: WIKYY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement with DigiCert, the leading global provider of TLS/SSL, IoT and other PKI solutions, to sell the QuoVadis SSL/TLS, PKI technology business at a purchase price of US$45 million. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to any financing condition.

Under the terms of the transaction, WISeKey will retain the ISTANA Platform used to secure, among other things, the connected car industry, as part of its offering in the Internet of Things market, together with its latest blockchain technology. Subject to completing the transaction, WISeKey and DigiCert intend to explore a partnership with respect to common opportunities in the Internet of Things market, using their combined products to enhance mutual offerings.

DigiCert is committed to continue operating the QuoVadis business as an EU Qualified Trusted Service Provider and plans to add its world-class technology to further strengthen the QuoVadis European presence. DigiCert's European customers will continue to benefit from best-in-class security technology that conforms to European data privacy and other regulatory standards.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to WISeKey and Homburger AG is serving as lead legal counsel to WISeKey.

About DigiCert

DigiCert, is the world's leading provider of scalable PKI and SSL solutions for identity and encryption. The most innovative companies, including the Global 2000, choose DigiCert for its expertise in identity and encryption for web servers and Internet of Things devices. DigiCert supports TLS/SSL and other digital certificates for PKI deployments at any scale through its certificate lifecycle management platform, CertCentral®. The company is recognized for its enterprise-grade management platform, fast and knowledgeable customer support, and market-leading security solutions. For the latest DigiCert news and updates, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.
           
About WISeKey
WISeKey (SIX: WIHN) (OTCQX: WIKYY), is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts
WISeKey
Company Contact:
Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact:
Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com



Disclaimer:
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;
