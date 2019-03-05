Log in
Wisekey International : joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems

0
03/05/2019 | 01:01am EST

WISeKey International Holding SA / WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"), (SIX: WIHN) a leading cybersecurity organization deploying trust services on cryptographic chips for the security of devices, users, and the data that they produce and OpSec Security, a global leader in providing solutions in the fight against counterfeiting delivering secure authentication technologies to top brands announced today a strategic partnership to combine their respective technologies into a global platform.

OpSec Security's authentication technologies will be integrated into the WISeKey PKI and IoT platform. The combined offering will integrate the authentication process to IoT users with the WISeKey Semiconductors tags based on the company's NanoSeal and VaultIC154 NFC secure element. These tags, when tapped by an NFC enabled phone, allow users to securely authenticate, track, and confirm the identity of the product on a blockchain ledger.

OpSec will leverage its industry-leading product lifecycle platform, OpSec InSight(TM) through integration with WISeKey solutions. The result will empower brands to increase their cybersecurity and create new, unique consumer engagement opportunities utilizing NFC microchip technology and PKI.

Richard S. Cremona, CEO of OpSec, said: "The partnership with WISeKey matches and complements our technology platform and business model.  Utilizing WISekey PKI and Digital Identification capabilities with the power of OpSec InSight, we can collectively provide brands with the ability to fight fraudulent products that damage their revenues and reputation in this digitally-enabled world."

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey said: "The strategic cooperation between OpSec Security and WISeKey offers a comprehensive platform with full range of anti-counterfeiting and IoT technologies and solutions that enable consumers and retailers to verify the authenticity of products before purchase. Therefore, it is critical to continuously ensure consumer confidence and increase the perception of trust."

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurityFacebook and LinkedIn.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com 		WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

                           



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WISeKey International Holding SA via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

WISeKey International Holding SA
General-Guisan-Strasse 6 Zug Switzerland

ISIN: CH0314029270;
