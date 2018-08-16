WiseTech Global Ltd Acquires US Intermodal Trucking TMS Provider, Trinium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Global logistics solutions group, WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) (OTCMKTS:WTCHF), today announced the acquisition of Trinium Technologies, a leading provider of intermodal trucking transportation management systems (TMS) in the United States and Canada.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, Trinium offers a complete enterprise TMS for the efficient movement of sea freight containers between port terminals, inland rail terminals, container yards and warehouses. Trinium's leading product, Trinium-TMS, enables companies to completely automate their processes from order receipt, through customer service, dispatch operations, billing and driver settlements. Trinium also provides container tracking functionality through its integration with dozens of marine terminal and rail systems throughout the US and Canada.



With over 185 trucking customers including Horizon Freight System, NFI Industries, California Cartage Companies, ContainerPort Group, Schneider Logistics Transportation, The Pasha Group, and many other logistics providers.



WiseTech Global Founder and CEO, Richard White, said "Trinium enables specialised road transport for the first and last mile container movement required on every international shipment, which is a highly specialised transport process distinct from general road freight. With its valuable experience in containerised road transport, extensive port connections, well-regarded leadership team, and highly scalable, asset-based enterprise solution, Trinium is an important further addition to our cargo chain ecosystem. Together we will leverage our global reach and powerful development capacity to scale up our broader TMS offering globally, building out the eco-system further, and providing ever more productive and integrated solutions to customers across the supply chain."



Trinium's long-time Managing Director, Michael Thomas, said "Trinium has been providing quality enterprise solutions for intermodal truckers for 17 years, assisting customers in driving real productivity improvements in their operations. Joining the WiseTech Global group will help us take our TMS into markets adjacent to trucking as well as across the globe. With WiseTech, we have an opportunity to innovate and automate at a faster pace and future-proof our applications. This is an important next step for us and our valuable customers."



Remaining under the leadership of Michael Thomas, with Chief Technology Officer, Barry Assadi, and VP Sales & Marketing, Dennis Lane, Trinium will continue to deliver innovative solutions directly to customers across the US and Canada, and potentially to the 7,000 logistics providers across the world who utilise WiseTech's integrated supply chain execution solutions including its flagship, CargoWise One.



Across 130 countries, CargoWise One enables logistics service providers to execute highly complex transactions in areas such as freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, shipping, tracking, land transport, e-commerce, and cross-border compliance and to manage their operations on one database across multiple users, functions, countries, languages and currencies.



This transaction follows WiseTech's other recent logistics solutions acquisitions in Argentina, Australasia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, North America, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey and Uruguay, and is in line with WiseTech Global's clearly stated strategy of accelerating long-term organic growth through targeted, valuable acquisitions.



About Trinium Technologies



Founded in 2001, Trinium Technologies is a leading provider of enterprise software for intermodal trucking companies and fuel distributors. Its applications enable companies to improve productivity, reduce costs, grow revenue, and improve customer service.



Trinium's leading product, Trinium-TMS, enables companies to automate their processes from order receipt, through customer service, dispatch operations, billing and driver settlements. Trinium provides container tracking functionality through its integration with dozens of marine terminal and rail systems throughout the US and Canada. Trinium-TMS is used by intermodal truckers of all sizes ranging from 10 drivers to over 1,000 drivers, with customers including Horizon Freight System, NFI Industries, California Cartage Companies, ContainerPort Group, Schneider Logistics Transportation, The Pasha Group, and many other logistics providers. Trinium also provides a complete enterprise fuel software solution for fuel marketers, distributors, and cardlock operators. The application enables its users to automate their business processes from order to cash. Customers include SC Fuels, Pilot Thomas Logistics, WTG Fuels, Jubitz, and many others.



Headquartered in Los Angeles, Trinium has a team of over 40, together providing considerable transportation, fuel, and technical expertise.



For more information about Trinium, visit http://triniumtech.com







About WiseTech Global Ltd:



WiseTech Global Ltd (ASX:WTC) is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 7,000 of the world's logistics companies across 130 countries, including 33 of the top 50 global third party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide[1]. Our flagship product, CargoWise One, forms an integral link in the global supply chain and executes over 44 billion data transactions annually. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding more than 3,000 product enhancements to our global platform in the past five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach.



For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise One, please visit http://wisetechglobal.com



[1] Armstrong & Associates: Top 50 Global Third Party Logistics Providers List, ranked by 2016 logistics gross revenue/turnover. Armstrong & Associates: Top 25 Global Freight Forwarders List, ranked by 2016 logistics gross revenue/turnover and freight forwarding volumes.





