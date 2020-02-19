Wison Engineering Services : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

chairman of the board of directors of Wison (China) Holding Company. Wison Group Holding Limited is the controlling shareholder of the Company and Wison (China) Holding Company is one of its key operating subsidiaries. Currently, Mr. Liu also serves as a director at certain other subsidiaries of Wison Group Holding Limited.
Mr. Liu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from February 19, 2020. He will not be entitled to any director's fee according to his letter of appointment. Notwithstanding the above, according to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Liu will hold office until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall be eligible for re-election, and thereafter Mr. Liu will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').
As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Liu holds 1,000,000 shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Liu does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. He has not held any directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.
Save as disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Liu as a non-executive Director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Company believes that it will benefit from the extensive experience and valuable expertise of Mr. Liu. The Company takes this opportunity to welcome Mr. Liu as a member of the Board.
