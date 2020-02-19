Log in
Wison Engineering Services : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

02/19/2020 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生程 技 術 服 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Liu Hongjun has been appointed as a non- executive Director of the Company with effect from February 19, 2020.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that Mr. Liu Hongjun (劉洪) (''Mr. Liu'') has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from February 19, 2020.

Mr. Liu Hongjun (劉洪), aged 47, is a non-executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor degree in chemical engineering and processes and a master degree in chemical engineering from Tsinghua University in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') in 1996 and 1999, respectively, and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from China Europe International Business School in the PRC in 2010.

Mr. Liu has over 20 years of work experience in chemical engineering industry. From July 1999 to January 2005, he worked at Shanghai Wison Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (上海 惠生化工工程有限公司) (currently known as Wison Engineering Ltd. (惠生(中國)限 公司)) and held various positions, including engineer, deputy manager, manager of project department (division 1) and manager of Nanjing project department. During the period between February 2005 and October 2015, Mr. Liu served at Wison (Nanjing) Chemical Co., Ltd. (惠生()化工限公司) (currently known as Nanjing Chengzhi Clean Energy Co., Ltd (京誠 志清潔限公司)) and held a number of positions, such as manager of project management department, deputy general manager, general manager, president and chairman of the board of directors. From November 2015 to November 2019, Mr. Liu served as a vice president of Wison Group Holding Limited. Since November 2015, he has been a director and president of Wison (China) Holding Company. Since November 2017, Mr. Liu has been a director of Wison Group Holding Limited. Since December 2019, he has been the president of Wison Group Holding Limited. Since January 2020, Mr. Liu has been the

- 1 -

chairman of the board of directors of Wison (China) Holding Company. Wison Group Holding Limited is the controlling shareholder of the Company and Wison (China) Holding Company is one of its key operating subsidiaries. Currently, Mr. Liu also serves as a director at certain other subsidiaries of Wison Group Holding Limited.

Mr. Liu has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company for an initial term of three years commencing from February 19, 2020. He will not be entitled to any director's fee according to his letter of appointment. Notwithstanding the above, according to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Liu will hold office until the next following annual general meeting of the Company and shall be eligible for re-election, and thereafter Mr. Liu will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at least once every three years in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'').

As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Liu holds 1,000,000 shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, he does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Liu does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. He has not held any directorships in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Liu as a non-executive Director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Company believes that it will benefit from the extensive experience and valuable expertise of Mr. Liu. The Company takes this opportunity to welcome Mr. Liu as a member of the Board.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Rong Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, February 19, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Hongjun; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.

- 2 -

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 08:37:09 UTC
