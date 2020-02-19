Wison Engineering Services : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Liu Hongjun has been appointed as a non- executive Director of the Company with effect from February 19, 2020.

Mr. Liu Hongjun (劉洪鈞), aged 47, is a non-executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor degree in chemical engineering and processes and a master degree in chemical engineering from Tsinghua University in the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') in 1996 and 1999, respectively, and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) degree from China Europe International Business School in the PRC in 2010.

Mr. Liu has over 20 years of work experience in chemical engineering industry. From July 1999 to January 2005, he worked at Shanghai Wison Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (上海 惠生化工工程有限公司) (currently known as Wison Engineering Ltd. (惠生工程(中國)有限 公司)) and held various positions, including engineer, deputy manager, manager of project department (division 1) and manager of Nanjing project department. During the period between February 2005 and October 2015, Mr. Liu served at Wison (Nanjing) Chemical Co., Ltd. (惠生(南京)化工有限公司) (currently known as Nanjing Chengzhi Clean Energy Co., Ltd (南京誠 志清潔能源有限公司)) and held a number of positions, such as manager of project management department, deputy general manager, general manager, president and chairman of the board of directors. From November 2015 to November 2019, Mr. Liu served as a vice president of Wison Group Holding Limited. Since November 2015, he has been a director and president of Wison (China) Holding Company. Since November 2017, Mr. Liu has been a director of Wison Group Holding Limited. Since December 2019, he has been the president of Wison Group Holding Limited. Since January 2020, Mr. Liu has been the