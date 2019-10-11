Wison Engineering Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE AND TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE AND TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that during the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recorded a total new contract value of approximately RMB11,975.3 million (net of estimated value-added tax), representing approximately 167.1% of its total new contract value in 2018. As at 30 September 2019, the total backlog value of the Group amounted to approximately RMB22,808.5 million (net of estimated value-added tax), representing an increase of 72.8% as compared to the total backlog value as at 31 December 2018. Reference is made to the Company's 2019 interim report published on 23 September 2019 in which the total new contract value and the total backlog value of the Group during the six months ended and as at 30 June 2019 are disclosed.

The following is a breakdown of the total new contract value and total backlog value based on (1) industry of customers; (2) business segment; and (3) geographical location, respectively:

(1) BY INDUSTRY OF CUSTOMERS