Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.    2236   KYG972301090

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

(2236)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wison Engineering Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE AND TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 04:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.

惠 生程 技 術 服 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2236)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE AND TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that during the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recorded a total new contract value of approximately RMB11,975.3 million (net of estimated value-added tax), representing approximately 167.1% of its total new contract value in 2018. As at 30 September 2019, the total backlog value of the Group amounted to approximately RMB22,808.5 million (net of estimated value-added tax), representing an increase of 72.8% as compared to the total backlog value as at 31 December 2018. Reference is made to the Company's 2019 interim report published on 23 September 2019 in which the total new contract value and the total backlog value of the Group during the six months ended and as at 30 June 2019 are disclosed.

The following is a breakdown of the total new contract value and total backlog value based on (1) industry of customers; (2) business segment; and (3) geographical location, respectively:

(1) BY INDUSTRY OF CUSTOMERS

Total new contract value

Total backlog value (net of

(net of estimated

estimated value-added tax)

value-added tax)

For the nine months ended

As at 30 September 2019

30 September 2019

RMB(million)

Percentage

RMB(million)

Percentage

Petrochemicals

5,817.4

25.5%

3,711.3

31.0%

Oil refineries

12,401.7

54.4%

6,298.9

52.6%

Coal-to-chemicals

3,423.1

15.0%

1,269.9

10.6%

Others

1,166.3

5.1%

695.2

5.8%

Total

22,808.5

100.0%

11,975.3

100.0%

- 1 -

(2)

BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

Total new contract value

Total backlog value (net of

(net of estimated

estimated value-added tax)

value-added tax)

For the nine months ended

As at 30 September 2019

30 September 2019

RMB(million)

Percentage

RMB(million)

Percentage

Engineering, procurement

and construction

(''EPC'')

22,489.7

98.6%

11,795.3

98.5%

Engineering, consulting

and technical services

318.8

1.4%

180.0

1.5%

Total

22,808.5

100.0%

11,975.3

100.0%

(3)

BY GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION

Total new contract value

Total backlog value (net of

(net of estimated

estimated value-added tax)

value-added tax)

For the nine months ended

As at 30 September 2019

30 September 2019

RMB(million)

Percentage

RMB(million)

Percentage

The PRC

14,387.5

63.1%

11,473.8

95.8%

Overseas

8,421.0

36.9%

501.5

4.2%

Total

22,808.5

100.0%

11,975.3

100.0%

TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE

Total new contract value represents the total value of the contracts entered into by the Group during a specified period. The value of a contract is the amount that the Group expects to receive under the contract after its performance in accordance with the terms as set out therein. For contracts denominated in currencies other than RMB, the average exchange rate of the month in which the contract is entered into is mainly adopted in calculating the estimated contract value expressed in RMB.

- 2 -

TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE

Total backlog value represents the estimated contract value (net of estimated value-added tax) of existing legally-binding contracts that remain to be completed as of a specified date. Total backlog value is not an audited measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards and our method of determining the total backlog value may not be comparable to those adopted by other companies. Total backlog value may not necessarily reflect the future operating results of the Company, and the degree of difficulties in performing the contract may result in inaccurate final income from the backlog contracts.

The Board wishes to emphasise that the above total new contract value and total backlog value are based on the Group's unaudited management accounts, and such information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustments. Such information is for reference only and does not constitute any forecast or prediction of the profits or financial results of the Group and should not be regarded as an indication of our future profits.

By Order of the Board

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.

Rong Wei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES
04:36aWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Voluntary announcement total new contract value and..
PU
09/05WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from China,..
RE
09/05WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from China,..
RE
03/27Wison sees contracts value soar in 2018
AQ
03/20WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : annual earnings release
01/24WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : expects decrease in revenue
AQ
2018WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Sabic awards $150mn EPC deal to Wison Engineering
AQ
2018WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Sabic awards $150mn EPC deal to Wison Engineering
AQ
2018WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Sabic awards $150mn EPC deal to Wison Engineering
AQ
2018WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Sabic awards $150mn EPC deal to Wison Engineering
AQ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 3 666 M
Chart WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,90  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Rong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhi Yong Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Sheng Li Chief Engineer & Chief Scientist
Hong Liang Zhou Executive Director & Senior Vice President
Lawrence Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.-11.76%467
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO.9.89%4 083
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%2 724
FLSMIDTH & CO-11.40%1 914
NICHIAS CORPORATION2.44%1 159
TAIKISHA LTD.10.46%1 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group