Wison Engineering Services : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE AND TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO. LTD.
惠 生 工 程 技 術 服 務 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2236)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE AND TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE
The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') is pleased to announce that during the nine months ended 30 September 2019, the Group recorded a total new contract value of approximately RMB11,975.3 million (net of estimated value-added tax), representing approximately 167.1% of its total new contract value in 2018. As at 30 September 2019, the total backlog value of the Group amounted to approximately RMB22,808.5 million (net of estimated value-added tax), representing an increase of 72.8% as compared to the total backlog value as at 31 December 2018. Reference is made to the Company's 2019 interim report published on 23 September 2019 in which the total new contract value and the total backlog value of the Group during the six months ended and as at 30 June 2019 are disclosed.
The following is a breakdown of the total new contract value and total backlog value based on (1) industry of customers; (2) business segment; and (3) geographical location, respectively:
(1) BY INDUSTRY OF CUSTOMERS
Total new contract value
Total backlog value (net of
(net of estimated
estimated value-added tax)
value-added tax)
For the nine months ended
As at 30 September 2019
30 September 2019
RMB(million)
Percentage
RMB(million)
Percentage
Petrochemicals
5,817.4
25.5%
3,711.3
31.0%
Oil refineries
12,401.7
54.4%
6,298.9
52.6%
Coal-to-chemicals
3,423.1
15.0%
1,269.9
10.6%
Others
1,166.3
5.1%
695.2
5.8%
Total
22,808.5
100.0%
11,975.3
100.0%
(2)
BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
Total new contract value
Total backlog value (net of
(net of estimated
estimated value-added tax)
value-added tax)
For the nine months ended
As at 30 September 2019
30 September 2019
RMB(million)
Percentage
RMB(million)
Percentage
Engineering, procurement
and construction
(''EPC'')
22,489.7
98.6%
11,795.3
98.5%
Engineering, consulting
and technical services
318.8
1.4%
180.0
1.5%
Total
22,808.5
100.0%
11,975.3
100.0%
(3)
BY GEOGRAPHICAL LOCATION
Total new contract value
Total backlog value (net of
(net of estimated
estimated value-added tax)
value-added tax)
For the nine months ended
As at 30 September 2019
30 September 2019
RMB(million)
Percentage
RMB(million)
Percentage
The PRC
14,387.5
63.1%
11,473.8
95.8%
Overseas
8,421.0
36.9%
501.5
4.2%
Total
22,808.5
100.0%
11,975.3
100.0%
TOTAL NEW CONTRACT VALUE
Total new contract value represents the total value of the contracts entered into by the Group during a specified period. The value of a contract is the amount that the Group expects to receive under the contract after its performance in accordance with the terms as set out therein. For contracts denominated in currencies other than RMB, the average exchange rate of the month in which the contract is entered into is mainly adopted in calculating the estimated contract value expressed in RMB.
TOTAL BACKLOG VALUE
Total backlog value represents the estimated contract value (net of estimated value-added tax) of existing legally-binding contracts that remain to be completed as of a specified date. Total backlog value is not an audited measure defined by International Financial Reporting Standards and our method of determining the total backlog value may not be comparable to those adopted by other companies. Total backlog value may not necessarily reflect the future operating results of the Company, and the degree of difficulties in performing the contract may result in inaccurate final income from the backlog contracts.
The Board wishes to emphasise that the above total new contract value and total backlog value are based on the Group's unaudited management accounts, and such information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor and may be subject to adjustments. Such information is for reference only and does not constitute any forecast or prediction of the profits or financial results of the Group and should not be regarded as an indication of our future profits.
By Order of the Board
Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd.
Rong Wei
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Hong Kong, 11 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Rong Wei, Mr. Zhou Hongliang, Mr. Li Zhiyong and Mr. Dong Hua; and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Lawrence Lee, Mr. Tang Shisheng and Mr. Feng Guohua.
