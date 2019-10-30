Wisr : Commentary on Appendix 4C 0 10/30/2019 | 11:12pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX RELEASE Wisr delivers significant progress on neo-lender strategy Total loans pass $132m and Wisr partners with NAB Sydney, 31 October 2019 - Wisr Limited (ACN 004 661 205) (ASX: WZR) (Wisr or the Company), Australian neo-lender is pleased to report its business update and Appendix 4C for the 3 months ending 30 September 2019. Wisr achieved a number of key strategic milestones as it continues to deliver on the Wisr Financial Wellness Ecosystem (Wisr Ecosystem) business strategy. HIGHLIGHTS: Wisr originated $23.2 million in new loans in Q1FY20, a 95% increase when compared to the same period last year (Q1FY19)

The Company has now surpassed $132 million in total loan originations

Executed agreement for an initial $50 million warehouse facility limit with National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) as senior funder, with the potential to increase the program size up to $200 million

New NAB funding facility to deliver an approximate tripling of current average loan unit economics

New lending product launch: Successful pilot of secured vehicle finance generating first revenue in Q1FY20

Rollout of Smartgroup partnership now generating revenue

Over 86,600 Australians now introduced to the Wisr Ecosystem

Significant product upgrade with major release of the WisrCredit platform delivered, with deeper insights and features to leverage comprehensive credit reporting data for customers, setting a new standard in the Australian market

Wisr App released on Android

Over 35,000 Wisr App downloads with app users paying down almost $250,000 worth of debt since launch

Wisr wins award for Fintech Innovation in Lending at the 2019 Fintech Australia Awards and received 9 new award finalist nominations across leadership, innovation and technology COMMENTARY: In the quarter ending 30 September 2019, new Wisr loan originations totalled $23.2 million, a 6% quarter on quarter increase (Q1FY20 - Q2FY20) and a 95% increase when compared to the same period last year (Q1FY19). Wisr has now surpassed $132 million in total loan originations. Anthony Nantes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisr said, "the Company has set out to redefine and reimagine what is possible for a consumer lending company and in this quarter, we have achieved a number of critical milestones that will make this possible. This quarter has seen the launch of our new secured vehicle finance product that will increase the total addressable market, the commencement of revenue generation from our partnership distribution channel, the continued evolution of the Wisr Ecosystem products and increased customer numbers. These milestones are made all the more significant following the announcement of the NAB deal with the potential to approximately triple current average loan unit economics on every new Wisr loan written." "Wisr has committed to building out a powerful and collectively unique set of products and services that deliver value to our customers, shareholders and partners across the whole value chain. This quarter has been formative for our strategic platform and shows a clear path forward for continued growth and scale. This is an excellent result for the Company, made possible through the ongoing support from the Board, new partners such as Smartgroup and NAB, and the talented Wisr team." Wisr continued to deliver consistently strong credit quality with 90+ day arrears at 30 September 2019 of 1.61%. 4C COMMENTARY: Per item 4.6, cash on hand at the end of Q1FY20 was $10.0 million, not including liquid loans on balance sheet as at 30 September 2019. There was a loan sale of $2.2 million on 4 October 2019 along with another $0.6 million of loans available for sale. Per item 3.10, net cash used in financing activities is driven by a net $0.3 million redemption of the working capital facility used to fund loans on balance sheet prior to their sale to off-balance sheet funding partners. This facility will have less relevance as Wisr utilises the NAB facility. DEBT FUNDING: On 28 October 2019, Wisr announced the completion of an initial $50 million debt warehouse program with the potential to increase the program size up to $200 million, with senior funding provided by NAB. The new facility meets the Company's objectives to increase debt capacity to fund rapid growth; diversify funding partners and therefore risk; improve overall margins for Wisr and improve specific loan unit economics. Documents for the warehouse program have been formally executed by all of the parties to them and the facility will become operational once all conditions precedent have been satisfied, which is expected to occur on or about 15 November 2019. On 7 May 2018 Wisr announced a funding agreement with Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (Bendigo). Given the execution of the NAB facility and strategic priorities for Wisr, the Bendigo facility will not be used. BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS: Secured Vehicle Finance In the FY19 Financial Results, Wisr announced that it would launch a secured vehicle finance product to increase the total addressable market for the business. In Q1FY20 this product was soft launched through selected distribution channels, and has started to contribute revenue to the business. Further details on the launch of the secured finance product will be announced, as they are finalised. Financial Wellness Ecosystem As previously indicated, the strategy of the Company is to provide Wisr a platform to scale and grow through a unique combination of financial wellness products that complement its core lending business. In Q1FY20 the Company delivered a number strategic updates to further strengthen this ongoing ecosystem strategy. Wisr@Work and Wisr&Co. The Company's B2B distribution strategy, Wisr@Work and Wisr&Co., continued to evolve across the quarter. Following the announcement of a three-year exclusive agreement with Smartgroup Corporation Limited (ASX:SIQ) in July 2019, the Company is pleased to confirm the preliminary rollout is underway, with the partnership now operational and generating revenue. The Company continued late stage pilots and discussions with a number of partners, and will announce further information as details are finalised. Wisr App In the ongoing mission to help more Australian's pay down more debt faster, the Company is pleased to announce the soft release of Wisr App on Android. This release now means Wisr App has increased its total addressable market to the majority of smartphone owners in the country. Wisr App connects to a user's everyday transaction account, rounding-up purchases to the nearest dollar and automatically paying the funds off a nominated debt - i.e any credit card or mortgage debt with the majority of Australian banks and consumer finance providers. The app has been downloaded over 35,000 times, with app users paying down almost $250,000 worth of debt since launch. WisrCredit In September a major platform release was completed for credit score comparison service WisrCredit, to leverage new comprehensive credit report data now available, and utilise that data for the benefit of Wisr customers. With the commitment to provide the most comprehensive and transparent credit score services in Australia, the platform now provides detailed insights and credit scores across multiple credit score providers. WisrCredit has now grown to over 48,000 users, with increased growth planned along with the platform upgrade. Industry recognition In Q1FY20 Wisr continued a strong run of industry recognition across leadership, innovation and technology. Wisr received 9 finalist nominations in the quarter and took home an award for Fintech Innovation in Lending at the 2019 FinTech Australia awards. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer WISR Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 03:11:07 UTC