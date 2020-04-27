Wisr : Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Presentation 0 04/27/2020 | 10:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Table of Q3FY20 BUSINESS UPDATE GROWTH AND OUTLOOK Q & A GROWTH AND OUTLOOK 5 2 1. Q3FY20 Business update 3 Business evolution. Model proven - now scaling. PHASE 2: FY19 "CREATING THE NEO-LENDER MODEL" PHASE 3: FY20+ "SCALING THE COMPANY" 3 Diversified funding structure that will significantly increase margin 3 Activate B2B2C channels with strategic partners to reach millions of Australians 3 Aggressively build the Wisr Ecosystem platforms to scale PHASE 1: FY17-18 "FOUNDATIONS" Build market leading proprietary technology to manage end-to-end customer experience

end-to-end customer experience Build the right team to deliver the 5 year vision

Utilise a low margin, capital light off balance sheet funding model to scale

Demonstrate we can write $100M+ in personal loans, with strong credit performance Create a strong brand that resonates in market

Create building blocks of the Wisr Financial Wellness Ecosystem (Wisr Ecosystem)

Demonstrate we can attract tens of thousands of Australians into the Wisr Ecosystem at effective acquisition cost levels

Demonstrate we can scale the Company effectively and efficiently

Expand the team and culture to build the high performance outcomes required 3 Continue to deliver innovative features and products to remain market leading Launch the Wisr secured vehicle finance product to increase total addressable market 4 Key numbers. Delivering on milestones, keeping promises. REVENUE GROWTH LOAN ORIGINATIONS WISR ECOSYSTEM NET PROMOTER SCORES UP 50% UP 23% QoQ UP 51.9% +69 OVERALL $2.0M 190.9K $1.3M $38.9M +68 +68 +70 $31.6M 125.7K Q2FY20 Q3FY20 Q2FY20 Q3FY20 AT 31 DEC 19 AT 31 MAR 20 CUSTOMER BROKER EMPLOYEE LOAN FUNDING 90+ DAY ARREARS LOAN VOLUME GROWTH WELL CAPITALISED TRIPLED MARGIN UP 0.15% BUT STABLE OVER $202M IN LOANS $42.4 MILLION CASH WRITTEN TO DATE AND LOAN ASSETS 1.66% 1.51% $42.4M New loan funding - approximate tripling of average loan unit economics. 31 DEC 2019 31 MAR 2020 DEC 17 - MAR 20 CASH AND LOAN ASSETS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 5 Consistent growth of high quality loan book. Loan originations ($M). Loan book ($M). Total loan originations (cumulative, to scale) Quarterly loan originations (number) $68.1M $51.2M $16.9M $39.3M $11.9M $26.5M $31.3M $7.9M $3.3M $4.8M DEC 17 MAR 18 JUN 18 SEP 18 DEC 18 $202.7M $38.9M $141.5M $163.8M $4.6M $31.6M $132.0M $114.0M $1.8M $53.8M $108.8M $23.2M $91.8M $22.6M $21.9M $86.9M $75.6M $18.8M $59.4M $45.3M $89.6M $22.1M $31.6M $83.1M $12.7M $16.2M MAR 19 JUN 19 SEP 19 DEC 19 MAR 20 DEC 17 MAR 18 JUN 18 SEP 18 DEC 18 MAR 19 JUN 19 SEP 19 DEC 19 MAR 20 1st $50m 2nd $50m 3rd $50m 4th $50m OFF-BALANCE SHEET WAREHOUSE TRUST* OTHER 45 MONTHS 8 MONTHS 6 MONTHS 4 MONTHS *NAB are senior funder 6 New model driving significant revenue growth. 2,500,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 $ 1,000,000 500,000 0 Q1FY19 Q2FY19 Q3FY19 Q4FY19 Q1FY20 Q2FY20 Q3FY20 REVENUE GROWTH COMMENTARY Q3FY20 is the first quarter Wisr has run its business model with the new funding facility. Noting only $22.6 million was in the warehouse at the start of the quarter, and $53.8 million in the warehouse by 31 March 2020. This new model and unit economics will deliver significant revenue growth over the coming quarters. 7 Winning Australia's best customers. Market leading, consistent credit quality lead indicators. AV E R AG E E Q U I FA X 1 . 1 C R E D I T S C O R E S 700 680 660 640 620 600 580 560 PERSONAL LOAN ENQUIRIES - CUSTOMER SCORE COMPARISON Based on Equifax credit score comparisons for personal loan enquiries, Wisr continues to attract consumers with higher credit scores across the industry, including the Big 4 Banks and category peers. NOV 17 MAY 18 NOV 18 MAY 19 NOV 19 WISR BIG 4 PEERS Source: Equifax Consumer Market Demand and Risk Benchmarking Dec 2019 8 Maintaining credit quality. Credit quality of Wisr's loan book remains strong. 4.00% 3.50% 3.00% 2.50% 2.00% COVID -19 COMMENTARY Stress testing analysis confirms very low balance sheet exposure to high risk categories that have been or likely to be most impacted by COVID-19. Total portfolio arrears are stable with 90+ Day arrears of 1.66% at 31 March 2020, well below internal risk appetite triggers. 1.50% 1.00% 0.50% 0.00% JUN 19 SEP 19 DEC 19 MAR 20 PRIME CUSTOMER BASE Wisr continues to automate, simplify and optimise its credit policy and underwriting process.The Company will maintain an ongoing review of credit policy and risk appetite delivered through its proprietary Intelligent Credit Engine (ICE). 90+ DAY ARREARS 9 Significantly improved unit economics. Illustrative customer value and revenue model. $12,000 MARGIN c. 18% MARGIN c. 57% $10,000 OLD WISR REVENUE $8,000 $6,000 NEW WISR REVENUE $4,000 $2,000 $0 SINCE NOVEMBER 2019 FUNDER REVENUE FUNDING COSTS LOAN IMPAIRMENT WISR NET MARGIN NEW MODEL ASSUMPTIONS (EXAMPLE ONLY) Total loan revenue: $10.2K

Loan size: $30,000

Tenor: 60 months

Gross yield: 12.5% p.a. (recognised in P&L)

Loan impairment: 1.75% p.a.

Funding costs: 3.5% p.a. 10 Scalable, profitable model live. First full quarter with significantly improved margin in place. $140.0 $120.0 $100.0 $80.0 $60.0 $40.0 $20.0 $0 $4.6M $53.9M $83.1M LOAN BOOK AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 OFF-BALANCE SHEET WAREHOUSE TRUST OTHER LOAN FUNDING COMMENTARY $141.5M total loan book as at 31 March 2020

A dual funding model strategy has been adopted in light of COVID-19, with off-balance sheet funding being utilised alongside the loan warehouse to manage risk and optimise capital management

COVID-19, with off-balance sheet funding being utilised alongside the loan warehouse to manage risk and optimise capital management The warehouse trust is the go forward funding source with vastly improved loan unit economics

Warehouse trust - 4 classes of notes: Class 1 NAB Class 2 & 3 Blue Chip Australian Financial Institution Class 4 Wisr (5% of capital structure) $95M committed funding for warehouse trust

Secured vehicle loans to be funded via existing warehouse trust with potential for dedicated facility at scale 11 COVID-19 Commentary. LOAN BOOK The strength in the Balance Sheet positions the Company very well through the COVID-19 period and beyond

COVID-19 period and beyond After successfully filling over $50 million into the NAB loan warehouse facility during Q3FY20, a dual funding model strategy has been adopted, with previous off-balance sheet funding being utilised alongside the warehouse to reduce risk and optimise capital management during the period of COVID-19 disruption

off-balance sheet funding being utilised alongside the warehouse to reduce risk and optimise capital management during the period of COVID-19 disruption Deliberate moderation in loan originations through Q4FY20, as the Company takes a conservative view on the outlook of COVID-19 RISK EXPOSURE Stress testing analysis confirms very low balance sheet exposure to high risk categories that have been or likely to be most impacted by COVID-19

COVID-19 High risk COVID-19 categories have been expanded to ensure the Company's risk policy is as effective as needed

COVID-19 categories have been expanded to ensure the Company's risk policy is as effective as needed Total portfolio arrears are stable with 90+ Day arrears of 1.66% at 31 March 2020, well below internal risk appetite triggers

Tightening of the Company's credit policy and proprietary decision engine rules have been implemented

The Company's Fintech business model is well placed to continue lending, operations and growth of its financial wellness products through COVID-19 disruption and post recovery 12 2. Growth & outlook 13 Growth via the Wisr Ecosystem. Wisr delivered on the preliminary roll-out of the Wisr Ecosystem, acquiring over 190,000 Australians to 31 March 2020. The Wisr Ecosystem includes the launch of a number of individually powerful, and collectively unique products aligned to financial wellness. 14 The Wisr Ecosystem. Over 190,000 Australians entered the Wisr Ecosystem. 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 JUL 18 AUG 18 SEP 18 OCT 18 NOV 18 DEC 18 JAN 19 FEB 19 MAR 19 APR 19 MAY 19 JUN 19 JUL 19 AUG 19 SEP 19 OCT 19 NOV 19 DEC 19 JAN 20 FEB 20 MAR 20 Source: Wisr data April 2020 WISR PERSONAL LOANS WISRCREDIT USERS WISR APP DOWNLOADS 15 Wisr@Work Partnerships. Improving Financial Wellness in the workplace, the largest cause of workplace employee stress. Wisr has announced a pilot Wisr@Work Financial Wellness program with Guild Super (75,000+ members and 16,000 employers). It is the first partner in the significant superannuation sector. The Company has also launched a new pilot program with one of Australia's leading member healthcare charities (details to be released in the coming months), as well as on-boarding new strategic partnerships covering the finance, healthcare and mining sectors due to COVID-19. 16 Industry recognition for reinventing consumer lending. 17 Secured Vehicle drives 2020 growth. (Pun intended.) With a significant opportunity emerging, Wisr is transforming customers' ability to own and maintain their own vehicle. After a successful pilot, Wisr is launching a new super competitive secured lending product with market leading flexibility

$80B+ 1 of annual vehicle sales and $20B+ 2 annual market for consumer vehicle financing

of annual vehicle sales and $20B+ annual market for consumer vehicle financing The major lenders are retreating, creating opportunity for Wisr to leverage its market leading technology, brand, consumer reach as a disruptive new entrant

Wisr is already setup for long term growth and scale. Wisr has secured use of its warehouse trust to support the funding and growth of this product Source: 1 Roy Morgan: Report - State of the Nation 27: Australian Automotive Industry accelerates towards 'Decade of Upheaval' - March 2017 2 Royal commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry: Report - Some Features of Car Financing in Australia Secured vehicle loan product already awarded Gold in the Rate City new car lender category in February 2020. 18 A compelling investment case. READY TO SCALE Phase 1 and 2 of the business delivered on plan, with market leading technology built and a proven business model. COMPELLING UNDERLYING METRICS All key numbers trending strongly for growth. SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED UNIT Mature model debt warehouse now live, driving significant revenue growth over the coming periods. ECONOMICS IN PLACE OPERATIONALLY STRONG Our underlying core operations are profitable and we are investing in growth. WELL CAPITALISED With $42.4 million in cash and loan assets at 31 March 2020, positioning the Company very well through the COVID-19 period and beyond. DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY The unique Wisr Ecosystem (with more innovation in the pipeline), has attracted almost 200,000 Australians, PRIMED FOR GROWTH showing the ability for the Company to scale, attract more customers, and offer future credit products. TRACK RECORD Delivering to or exceeding our plan, and keeping our commitments. With new senior hires recently joining, improving an already highly capable team. 19 3. Q & A. 20 Disclaimer. NO INVESTMENT ADVICE OR OFFER OF SHARES This presentation does not constitute investment advice, or an inducement or recommendation to acquire or dispose in any shares of Wisr, in any jurisdiction. RISKS AND ASSUMPTIONS This presentation contains statements (including forward-looking statements), opinions, projections, forecasts and other material, based on various assumptions. Whilst this presentation was prepared with care and attention, those assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements, whilst considered reasonable by Wisr at the date of this presentation, involve known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Wisr's control. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue weight on such forward-looking statements. To understand more about the risks and uncertainties faced by Wisr refer to the 2018 Annual Report. Statements about past performance are not necessarily indicative of future performance. To the extent required by law, neither Wisr of any of its directors, officers, employees and agents give any warranty, representation or guarantee as to the accuracy or likelihood of fulfillment of any forward- looking statement in this presentation or assumption upon which any part of this presentation is based or the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this presentation. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES A number of non-GAAP financial measures are used in this presentation. You should not consider any of these in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the information provided in the audited consolidated financial statements, which are available at: www.wisr.com.au DOLLAR ESTIMATES All references to dollars, cents or $ in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. 21 Attachments Original document

