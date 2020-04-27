Wisr : Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Presentation

Build market leading proprietary technology to manage end-to-end customer experience
Build the right team to deliver the 5 year vision
Utilise a low margin, capital light off balance sheet funding model to scale
Demonstrate we can write $100M+ in personal loans, with strong credit performance
Create a strong brand that resonates in market
Create building blocks of the Wisr Financial Wellness Ecosystem (Wisr Ecosystem)
Demonstrate we can attract tens of thousands of Australians into the Wisr Ecosystem at effective acquisition cost levels
Demonstrate we can scale the Company effectively and efficiently
Expand the team and culture to build the high performance outcomes required
3 Continue to deliver innovative features and
products to remain market leading
Launch the Wisr secured vehicle finance product to increase total addressable market
4
Key numbers.
Delivering on milestones, keeping promises.
REVENUE GROWTH
LOAN ORIGINATIONS
WISR ECOSYSTEM
NET PROMOTER SCORES
UP 50%
UP 23% QoQ
UP 51.9%
+69 OVERALL
$2.0M
190.9K
$1.3M
$38.9M
+68
+68
+70
$31.6M
125.7K
Q2FY20
Q3FY20
Q2FY20
Q3FY20
AT 31 DEC 19
AT 31 MAR 20
CUSTOMER
BROKER
EMPLOYEE
LOAN FUNDING
90+ DAY ARREARS
LOAN VOLUME GROWTH
WELL CAPITALISED
TRIPLED MARGIN
UP 0.15% BUT STABLE
OVER $202M
IN LOANS
$42.4 MILLION CASH
WRITTEN TO
DATE
AND LOAN ASSETS
1.66%
1.51%
$42.4M
New loan funding - approximate tripling of average loan unit economics.
31 DEC 2019
31 MAR 2020
DEC 17 - MAR 20
CASH AND LOAN ASSETS AS AT 31 MARCH 2020
5
Consistent growth of high quality loan book.
Loan originations ($M).
Loan book ($M).
Total loan originations (cumulative, to scale) Quarterly loan originations (number)
$68.1M $51.2M $16.9M
$39.3M $11.9M
$26.5M$31.3M $7.9M $3.3M $4.8M
DEC 17
MAR 18
JUN 18
SEP 18
DEC 18
$202.7M
$38.9M
$141.5M
$163.8M
$4.6M
$31.6M
$132.0M
$114.0M
$1.8M
$53.8M
$108.8M
$23.2M
$91.8M
$22.6M
$21.9M
$86.9M
$75.6M
$18.8M
$59.4M
$45.3M
$89.6M
$22.1M $31.6M
$83.1M
$12.7M $16.2M
MAR 19
JUN 19
SEP 19
DEC 19
MAR 20
DEC 17
MAR 18
JUN 18
SEP 18
DEC 18
MAR 19
JUN 19
SEP 19
DEC 19
MAR 20
1st $50m
2nd $50m
3rd $50m
4th $50m
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
WAREHOUSE TRUST*
OTHER
45 MONTHS
8 MONTHS
6 MONTHS
4 MONTHS
*NAB are senior funder
6
New model driving significant revenue growth.
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
$
1,000,000
500,000
0
Q1FY19
Q2FY19
Q3FY19
Q4FY19
Q1FY20
Q2FY20
Q3FY20
REVENUE GROWTH COMMENTARY
Q3FY20 is the first quarter Wisr has run its business model with the new funding facility. Noting only $22.6 million was in the warehouse at the start of the quarter, and $53.8 million in the warehouse by 31 March 2020. This new model and unit economics will deliver significant revenue growth over the coming quarters.
7
Winning Australia's best customers.
Market leading, consistent credit quality lead indicators.
AV E R AG E E Q U I FA X 1 . 1 C R E D I T S C O R E S
700
680
660
640
620
600
580
560
PERSONAL LOAN ENQUIRIES - CUSTOMER SCORE COMPARISON
Based on Equifax credit score comparisons for personal loan enquiries, Wisr continues to attract consumers with higher credit scores across the industry, including the Big 4 Banks and category peers.
NOV 17
MAY 18
NOV 18
MAY 19
NOV 19
WISR
BIG 4
PEERS
Source: Equifax Consumer Market Demand and Risk Benchmarking Dec 2019
8
Maintaining credit quality.
Credit quality of Wisr's loan book remains strong.
4.00%
3.50%
3.00%
2.50%
2.00%
COVID -19 COMMENTARY
Stress testing analysis confirms very low balance sheet exposure to high risk categories that have been or likely to be most impacted by COVID-19.
Total portfolio arrears are stable with 90+ Day arrears of 1.66% at 31 March 2020, well below internal risk appetite triggers.
1.50%
1.00%
0.50%
0.00%
JUN 19
SEP 19
DEC 19
MAR 20
PRIME CUSTOMER BASE
Wisr continues to automate, simplify and optimise its credit policy and underwriting process.The Company will maintain an ongoing review of credit policy and risk appetite delivered through its proprietary Intelligent Credit Engine (ICE).
90+ DAY ARREARS
9
Significantly improved unit economics.
Illustrative customer value and revenue model.
$12,000
MARGIN c. 18%
MARGIN c. 57%
$10,000
OLD WISR
REVENUE
$8,000
$6,000
NEW WISR
REVENUE
$4,000
$2,000
$0
SINCE NOVEMBER 2019
FUNDER REVENUE
FUNDING COSTS
LOAN IMPAIRMENT
WISR NET MARGIN
NEW MODEL ASSUMPTIONS (EXAMPLE ONLY)
Total loan revenue: $10.2K
Loan size: $30,000
Tenor: 60 months
Gross yield: 12.5% p.a. (recognised in P&L)
Loan impairment: 1.75% p.a.
Funding costs: 3.5% p.a.
10
Scalable, profitable model live.
First full quarter with significantly improved margin in place.
$140.0
$120.0
$100.0
$80.0
$60.0
$40.0
$20.0
$0
$4.6M
$53.9M
$83.1M
LOAN BOOK AS AT 31 MARCH 2020
OFF-BALANCE SHEET
WAREHOUSE TRUST
OTHER
LOAN FUNDING COMMENTARY
$141.5M total loan book as at 31 March 2020
A dual funding model strategy has been adopted in light of COVID-19, with off-balance sheet funding being utilised alongside the loan warehouse to manage risk and optimise capital management
The warehouse trust is the go forward funding source with vastly improved loan unit economics
Warehouse trust - 4 classes of notes:
Class 1 NAB
Class 2 & 3 Blue Chip Australian Financial Institution
Class 4 Wisr (5% of capital structure)
$95M committed funding for warehouse trust
Secured vehicle loans to be funded via existing warehouse trust with potential for dedicated facility at scale
11
COVID-19 Commentary.
LOAN BOOK
The strength in the Balance Sheet positions the Company very well through the COVID-19 period and beyond
After successfully filling over $50 million into the NAB loan warehouse facility during Q3FY20, a dual funding model strategy has been adopted, with previous off-balance sheet funding being utilised alongside the warehouse to reduce risk and optimise capital management during the period of COVID-19 disruption
Deliberate moderation in loan originations through Q4FY20, as the Company takes a conservative view on the outlook of COVID-19
RISK EXPOSURE
Stress testing analysis confirms very low balance sheet exposure to high risk categories that have been or likely to be most impacted by COVID-19
High risk COVID-19 categories have been expanded to ensure the Company's risk policy is as effective as needed
Total portfolio arrears are stable with 90+ Day arrears of 1.66% at 31 March 2020, well below internal risk appetite triggers
Tightening of the Company's credit policy and proprietary decision engine rules have been implemented
The Company's Fintech business model is well placed to continue lending, operations and growth of its financial wellness products through COVID-19 disruption and post recovery
12
2.
Growth & outlook
13
Growth via the Wisr Ecosystem.
Wisr delivered on the preliminary roll-out of the Wisr Ecosystem, acquiring over 190,000 Australians to 31 March 2020.
The Wisr Ecosystem includes the launch of a number of individually powerful, and collectively unique products aligned to financial wellness.
14
The Wisr Ecosystem.
Over 190,000 Australians entered the Wisr Ecosystem.
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
JUL 18 AUG 18 SEP 18 OCT 18 NOV 18 DEC 18 JAN 19 FEB 19 MAR 19 APR 19 MAY 19 JUN 19 JUL 19 AUG 19 SEP 19 OCT 19 NOV 19 DEC 19 JAN 20 FEB 20 MAR 20
Source: Wisr data April 2020
WISR PERSONAL LOANS
WISRCREDIT USERS
WISR APP DOWNLOADS
15
Wisr@Work
Partnerships.
Improving Financial Wellness in the workplace, the largest cause of workplace employee stress.
Wisr has announced a pilot Wisr@Work Financial Wellness program with Guild Super (75,000+ members and 16,000 employers). It is the first partner in the significant superannuation sector.
The Company has also launched a new pilot program with one of Australia's leading member healthcare charities (details to be released in the coming months), as well as on-boarding new strategic partnerships covering the finance, healthcare and mining sectors due to COVID-19.
16
Industry recognition for reinventing consumer lending.
17
Secured Vehicle drives 2020 growth.
(Pun intended.)
With a significant opportunity emerging, Wisr is transforming customers' ability to own and maintain their own vehicle.
After a successful pilot, Wisr is launching a new super competitive secured lending product with market leading flexibility
$80B+1 of annual vehicle sales and $20B+2 annual market for consumer vehicle financing
The major lenders are retreating, creating opportunity for Wisr to leverage its market leading technology, brand, consumer reach as a disruptive new entrant
Wisr is already setup for long term growth and scale. Wisr has secured use of its warehouse trust to support the funding and growth of this product
Source: 1 Roy Morgan: Report - State of the Nation 27: Australian Automotive Industry accelerates towards 'Decade of Upheaval' - March 2017 2 Royal commission into misconduct in the banking, superannuation and financial services industry: Report - Some Features of Car Financing in Australia
Secured vehicle loan product already awarded Gold in the Rate City new car lender category in February 2020.
18
A compelling investment case.
READY TO SCALE
Phase 1 and 2 of the business delivered on plan, with market leading technology built and a proven
business model.
COMPELLING UNDERLYING METRICS
All key numbers trending strongly for growth.
SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED UNIT
Mature model debt warehouse now live, driving significant revenue growth over the coming periods.
ECONOMICS IN PLACE
OPERATIONALLY STRONG
Our underlying core operations are profitable and we are investing in growth.
WELL CAPITALISED
With $42.4 million in cash and loan assets at 31 March 2020, positioning the Company very well
through the COVID-19 period and beyond.
DIFFERENTIATED STRATEGY
The unique Wisr Ecosystem (with more innovation in the pipeline), has attracted almost 200,000 Australians,
PRIMED FOR GROWTH
showing the ability for the Company to scale, attract more customers, and offer future credit products.
TRACK RECORD
Delivering to or exceeding our plan, and keeping our commitments. With new senior hires recently
joining, improving an already highly capable team.
19
3.
Q & A.
20
