Wisr : Half-Year Results Investor Conference Call Details

ASX RELEASE

FY20 Half-Year Results and Investor Conference Call

Sydney, 19 February 2020 - Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) ("Wisr"​, or the "Company") ​is pleased to announce that it will release FY20 Half-YearResults for period ended 31 December 2019, on Thursday 27 February 2020.

Investors are invited to dial-in at 9.30am (AEDT), for the Company's half-year performance conference call, hosted by Wisr CEO, Anthony Nantes and Wisr CFO, Andrew Goodwin.

The conference call details are: Conference ID: ​10004262

Country Number Australia Toll Free 1800 870 643 Australia Local +61 02 9007 3187 New Zealand Toll Free 0800 453 055 Canada / United States 1855 881 1339 Hong Kong 800 966 806 Japan 005 3116 1281 Singapore 800 1012 785 United Kingdom 0800 051 8245

A recording of the call will be made available at http://www.openbriefing.com and in the ​Shareholder Information​section of the Company website.

About Wisr Limited

Wisr (ASX: WZR) is Australia's first neo-lender with a commitment to the financial wellness of all Australians, through providing a smarter, fairer and wiser collection of financial products and services.

