Wisr : Half-Year Results Investor Conference Call Details

ASX RELEASE
FY20 Half-Year Results and Investor Conference Call
Sydney, 19 February 2020 - Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) ("Wisr", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will release FY20 Half-YearResults for period ended 31 December 2019, on Thursday 27 February 2020.
Investors are invited to dial-in at 9.30am (AEDT), for the Company's half-year performance conference call, hosted by Wisr CEO, Anthony Nantes and Wisr CFO, Andrew Goodwin.
The conference call details are: Conference ID: 10004262
|
Country
|
Number
|
|
|
Australia Toll Free
|
1800 870 643
|
|
|
Australia Local
|
+61 02 9007 3187
|
|
|
New Zealand Toll Free
|
0800 453 055
|
|
|
Canada / United States
|
1855 881 1339
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
800 966 806
|
|
|
Japan
|
005 3116 1281
|
|
|
Singapore
|
800 1012 785
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
0800 051 8245
|
|
A recording of the call will be made available at http://www.openbriefing.com and in the Shareholder Informationsection of the Company website.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's CEO.
-ends-
For further investor enquiries:
-
investor@wisr.com.au
-
+61 2 8379 4008
About Wisr Limited
Wisr (ASX: WZR) is Australia's first neo-lender with a commitment to the financial wellness of all Australians, through providing a smarter, fairer and wiser collection of financial products and services.
Wisr Limited, Level 8, 58 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
Wisr provides a unique financial wellness eco-system underpinned by consumer finance products, the WisrApp to help Australians pay down debt, WisrCredit.com.au the country's only credit score comparison service, combined with content and other products that use technology to provide better outcomes for borrowers, investors and everyday Australians.
For more information visit www.wisr.com.au
Disclaimer
WISR Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 01:27:00 UTC