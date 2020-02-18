Log in
Wisr : Half-Year Results Investor Conference Call Details

02/18/2020 | 08:28pm EST

ASX RELEASE

FY20 Half-Year Results and Investor Conference Call

Sydney, 19 February 2020 - Wisr Limited (ASX: WZR) (ACN 004 661 205) ("Wisr", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will release FY20 Half-YearResults for period ended 31 December 2019, on Thursday 27 February 2020.

Investors are invited to dial-in at 9.30am (AEDT), for the Company's half-year performance conference call, hosted by Wisr CEO, Anthony Nantes and Wisr CFO, Andrew Goodwin.

The conference call details are: Conference ID: 10004262

Country

Number

Australia Toll Free

1800 870 643

Australia Local

+61 02 9007 3187

New Zealand Toll Free

0800 453 055

Canada / United States

1855 881 1339

Hong Kong

800 966 806

Japan

005 3116 1281

Singapore

800 1012 785

United Kingdom

0800 051 8245

A recording of the call will be made available at http://www.openbriefing.com and in the Shareholder Informationsection of the Company website.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's CEO.

-ends-

For further investor enquiries:

  1. investor@wisr.com.au
  1. +61 2 8379 4008

About Wisr Limited

Wisr (ASX: WZR) is Australia's first neo-lender with a commitment to the financial wellness of all Australians, through providing a smarter, fairer and wiser collection of financial products and services.

Wisr Limited, Level 8, 58 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Wisr provides a unique financial wellness eco-system underpinned by consumer finance products, the WisrApp to help Australians pay down debt, WisrCredit.com.au the country's only credit score comparison service, combined with content and other products that use technology to provide better outcomes for borrowers, investors and everyday Australians.

For more information visit www.wisr.com.au

Wisr Limited, Level 8, 58 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

WISR Limited published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
