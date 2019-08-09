Log in
Witan Investment Trust : Monthly Factsheet as at 31 July 2019

08/09/2019 | 10:36am EDT

WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

9 August 2019

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 July 2019

The Witan Investment Trust plc Factsheet as at 31 July 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.witan.com.

- ENDS -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Bell

Chief Executive Officer

Witan Investment Trust plc

Telephone: 020 7227 9770

Disclaimer

Witan Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 14:35:08 UTC
