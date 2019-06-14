Witan Investment Trust : Monthly factsheet as at 31 May 2019

WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

14 June 2019

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 May 2019

The Witan Investment Trust plc Factsheet as at 31 May 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.witan.com.

- ENDS -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Bell

Chief Executive Officer

Witan Investment Trust plc

Telephone: 020 7227 9770