Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Witan Investment Trust plc    WTAN   GB00BJTRSD38

WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(WTAN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Witan Investment Trust : Monthly factsheet as at 31 May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 11:04am EDT

WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

14 June 2019

Monthly Factsheet as at 31 May 2019

The Witan Investment Trust plc Factsheet as at 31 May 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.witan.com.

- ENDS -

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Bell

Chief Executive Officer

Witan Investment Trust plc

Telephone: 020 7227 9770

Disclaimer

Witan Investment Trust plc published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
11:04aWITAN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly factsheet as at 31 May 2019
PU
05/30WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/28WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : SPLIT: 5 of 1
FA
More news
Chart WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Witan Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Leighton Craig Bell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Harry Merton Henderson Chairman
Anthony Watson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard John Oldfield Independent Non-Executive Director
Suzy E. G. A. Neubert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WITAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC7.62%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS50.76%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV11.33%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.44%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP21.61%191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About