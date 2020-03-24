Log in
Witan Pacific Investment Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

03/24/2020 | 02:08pm EDT

Witan Pacific Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

The Company advises that it has today entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 January 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

24 March 2020

Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary

Email: WitanPacificInvestmentTrustPLC@linkgroup.co.uk

LEI: 213800KOK5G3XYI7ZX18

Disclaimer

Witan Pacific Investment Trust plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 18:07:00 UTC
