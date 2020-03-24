Witan Pacific Investment Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Witan Pacific Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

The Company advises that it has today entered into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 January 2020.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

24 March 2020

Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary

Email: WitanPacificInvestmentTrustPLC@linkgroup.co.uk

LEI: 213800KOK5G3XYI7ZX18