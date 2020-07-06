Log in
Witbe

Witbe : Mega Hertz selects Witbe to join their portfolio of state-of-the-art technology suppliers to deliver video monitoring services to operators in the United States!

07/06/2020

New York, NY - June 29th, 2020 - Witbe, the leader in Quality of Experience Monitoring, is proud to announce a new partnership with Mega Hertz (MHz), a Value-Added-Partner and Systems Integrator of video and network delivery equipment. This partnership makes MHz an official distributor of Witbe technology and enables them to provide their customers with the best-in-class technologies for Quality of experience (QoE) monitoring.

In close partnership with MHz, Witbe has developed a ready-to-use video monitoring offer. Leveraging Witbe award-winning technology to monitor any set-top box (STB), this seamlessly integrable offer allows multiple-system operators (MSOs) and cable operators to quickly and easily improve the quality of experience of their video services.

'We are pleased that Witbe joins Mega Hertz's unique Multi-Vendor System Solutions (MVSS), which will bring an even higher standard of video monitoring technologies to Broadband and IP Service Providers' commented Guy Levassar, Director of Business Development at MHz. 'As a trusted technology Partner, MHz is always looking for innovative solutions and boasts a large portfolio of cutting-edge technologies. That's why our customers have relied on the stability and unique Multi-Vendor, Multi-Technology System Solutions & Client Services of MHz since 1975.'

Marie-Veronique Lacaze, President of Witbe, added: 'We are proud that our monitoring technology was selected by MHz. Thanks to this partnership, MSOs and other operators will benefit from a tailor-made offer that will answer all their operational needs. MHz will help get Witbe into the hands of more customers, and we can't wait to help them improve the QoE of their end-users.'

About MHz
(MHz - Mega Hertz) is a Value-Add-Partner and Systems Integrator of: digital video, Ethernet and DOCSIS, acquisition, processing and network delivery equipment that Broadband and IP Service Providers have relied-on for unique Multi-Vendor System Solutions (MVSS) that bring advanced broadband/IP video and internet service delivery to their networks and subscribers.

For more information: www.go2mhz.com

About Witbe
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT).
Since its foundation in 2000, Witbe has continually grown and is now trusted by more than 300 clients in 50 different countries. Broadcasters, Operators, Content Providers & App Developers, all rely on Witbe Robots to ensure flawless services.
Witbe is a public company listed on Euronext Growth (ALTWIT.PA) and has offices all around the world, including locations in Paris, New York, San Jose, Denver, Montreal, London, and Singapore.

For more information: www.witbe.net

Contact Witbe: press@witbe.net

Disclaimer

Witbe SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 15:33:07 UTC
