Wiwynn : Expands Edge Server Portfolio Based on Nokia-led OCP OpenEDGE Project

Wiwynn (TWSE:6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider for
data centers, today unveils its novel Edge Platform 100(EP100) based on
Nokia-led OCP
OpenEDGE specification. The flexible and efficient platform enables
diverse applications requiring low latency and huge data-processing
capabilities at edge sites for the upcoming 5G era. Wiwynn will showcase
EP100 at Computex Taipei 2019 in TICC from May 28-31.
“We are thrilled to embrace edge cloud opportunities in the 5G era by
applying Open Compute Project (OCP) hardware and initiating an open
firmware development kit,” said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Senior Vice President
and CTO of Wiwynn. “Wiwynn EP100 enables communication service providers
to address diverse low-latency data processing demands of Cloud RAN and
modern central offices with a flexible and high-efficiency architecture
at a balanced cost.”
Wiwynn EP100 is a 3U edge system based on Nokia-led OCP OpenEDGE
specification. It supports up to five 1U half-width servers and can
flexibly configure with 2U half-width and 1U full-width server sleds.
Communication service providers can also scale computing power by adding
more EP100 systems for applications ranging from base stations to
regional central offices.
“Nokia AirFrame open edge launched April 2018 welcomes Wiwynn’s adoption
of the Nokia led OCP OpenEDGE specification, with this announcement of a
new equipment provider for enclosure and sled designs. Wiwynn’s
contribution to OCP OpenEDGE is an important step forward in the
creation of a healthy ecosystem and providing Far Edge Data Center
Equipment consumers with multi-source procurement options to avoid
vendor lock-in,” said Hannu Nikurautio, Head of Cloud RAN Product
Management of Nokia.
With the chassis-based power supplies and management, EP100 delivers
high power efficiency and easy management for edge sites. Wiwynn is
developing a software stack with OpenRMC, OpenBMC, and OSF (Open System
Firmware) to enhance management for the open system. Furthermore, Wiwynn
will also contribute the firmware development kit to invite more
ecosystem partners to join and innovate upon it.
"Open source hardware is essential to the enhancement of efficient, open
and scalable data centers, and Wiwynn has been embracing these
principles of open sourcing cloud technology with their active
participation and contributions to the community," said Bill Carter,
Chief Technology Officer of the OCP Foundation. "We are encouraged by
Wiwynn’s new edge platform development with the OCP OpenEDGE Project and
their work on contributing an open firmware development kit to speed up
the open ecosystem growing that brings technology and benefits to the
telco industry.”
At Computex, this platform will be configured with five 1U half-width
single-socket server sleds. Each sled supports one PCIe Gen3 x16 FHHL
accelerator (GPU, FPGA or ASIC) and has one OCP NIC 3.0 slot. In
aggregate, Wiwynn EP100 satisfies diverse demand of latency,
data-processing, power consumption and networking for applications of
edge computing.
Attendees are welcome to visit Wiwynn booth at TICC to explore the
opportunities for edge cloud in the 5G era.
