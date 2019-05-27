Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TAIWAN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Wiwynn Corp    6669   TW0006669005

WIWYNN CORP

(6669)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiwynn : Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ Electronic Liquids at Computex Taipei 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Advanced cooling solution with efficiency, serviceability and reliability targets fast-growing power consumption and computing density in next-generation data centers

Wiwynn®, an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider, today demonstrates its two-phase immersion cooling system designed with Open Compute Project (OCP) servers, 48V technology and 3M Fluorinert electronic liquids at Computex Taipei 2019. It is to address the fast-growing power consumption and computing density by providing power and cooling efficiency, serviceability and reliability advantages.

Wiwynn’s advanced two-phase immersion cooling tank is designed with OCP TiogaPass server board. The system provides high compute density and serviceability while eliminating the need for fans, heat sinks and facility air conditioning. It also reduces system failures caused by air, dust and static electricity. This allows lower PUE with higher compute density of up to 100 two-socket servers and provides a solution that air cooling cannot meet. With Wiwynn’s 48V technology and power pooling, it provides high power efficiency and optimizes energy utilization.

Choice of immersion cooling fluid has been critical to enabling the performance requirements of immersion cooling tanks. Wiwynn has been working closely with 3M, the leading company of immersion cooling fluid, to enable such performance capabilities and showcase at Computex. 3M fluids are non-conductive dielectric fluids designed for heat transfer for immersion cooling and enable a more energy-efficient data center compared to conventional air-cooling.

“Wiwynn is excited to showcase the cutting-edge cooling solution collaborated with 3M. With 3M’s expertise, we can enable advanced immersion cooling performance,” said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Senior Vice President and CTO of Wiwynn. “It addresses the challenges of fast-growing power consumption and density for cloud computing, AI and HPC. We are committed to provide data centers with optimized TCO and ensure the system performance and reliability.”

“3M is proud to be working closely with Wiwynn to revolutionize the data center cooling industry with the advancement of two-phase immersion cooling solutions,” said Elizabeth Yin, Country Business Leader of 3M Taiwan Transportation & Electronic Business Group. “Wiwynn’s immersion cooling system demonstrates an energy-efficient solution that can support the growth of future application needs.”

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next-generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

For more information, please visit http://www.wiwynn.com/english, http://blog.wiwynn.com/ or contact sales@Wiwynn.com

Follow Wiwynn on Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and market trends.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIWYNN CORP
08:00pWIWYNN : Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ E..
BU
05/26WIWYNN : Expands Edge Server Portfolio Based on Nokia-led OCP OpenEDGE Project
BU
04/02WIWYNN : Boosts 19” and 21” Servers with New 2nd-Generation Intel® X..
BU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2019 183 B
EBIT 2019 7 310 M
Net income 2019 5 569 M
Finance 2019 2 591 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 11,14
P/E ratio 2020 10,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 63 522 M
Chart WIWYNN CORP
Duration : Period :
Wiwynn Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Ning Hung General Manager & Director
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman
Chang Wei Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Sun Lai Chang Director, Chief Technology Officer & Deputy GM
Fu Chien Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIWYNN CORP2 002
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC35.30%47 207
HP INC-2.10%30 716
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE8.93%19 720
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%16 901
NETAPP3.89%15 310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About