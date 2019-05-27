Wiwynn : Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ Electronic Liquids at Computex Taipei 2019

Wiwynn®, an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider, today
demonstrates its two-phase immersion cooling system designed with Open
Compute Project (OCP) servers, 48V technology and 3M
Fluorinert electronic liquids at Computex Taipei 2019. It is to
address the fast-growing power consumption and computing density by
providing power and cooling efficiency, serviceability and reliability
advantages.
Wiwynn’s advanced two-phase immersion cooling tank is designed with OCP
TiogaPass server board. The system provides high compute density and
serviceability while eliminating the need for fans, heat sinks and
facility air conditioning. It also reduces system failures caused by
air, dust and static electricity. This allows lower PUE with higher
compute density of up to 100 two-socket servers and provides a solution
that air cooling cannot meet. With Wiwynn’s 48V technology and power
pooling, it provides high power efficiency and optimizes energy
utilization.
Choice of immersion cooling fluid has been critical to enabling the
performance requirements of immersion cooling tanks. Wiwynn has been
working closely with 3M, the leading company of immersion cooling fluid,
to enable such performance capabilities and showcase at Computex. 3M
fluids are non-conductive dielectric fluids designed for heat transfer
for immersion cooling and enable a more energy-efficient data center
compared to conventional air-cooling.
“Wiwynn is excited to showcase the cutting-edge cooling solution
collaborated with 3M. With 3M’s expertise, we can enable advanced
immersion cooling performance,” said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Senior Vice
President and CTO of Wiwynn. “It addresses the challenges of
fast-growing power consumption and density for cloud computing, AI and
HPC. We are committed to provide data centers with optimized TCO and
ensure the system performance and reliability.”
“3M is proud to be working closely with Wiwynn to revolutionize the data
center cooling industry with the advancement of two-phase immersion
cooling solutions,” said Elizabeth Yin, Country Business Leader of 3M
Taiwan Transportation & Electronic Business Group. “Wiwynn’s immersion
cooling system demonstrates an energy-efficient solution that can
support the growth of future application needs.”
About Wiwynn
Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality
computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data
centers. We aggressively invest in next-generation technologies for
workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP
(Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn
actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs
while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data
centers.
For more information, please visit http://www.wiwynn.com/english,
http://blog.wiwynn.com/
or contact sales@Wiwynn.com
Follow Wiwynn on Facebook
and LinkedIn
for the latest news and market trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005062/en/