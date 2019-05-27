Wiwynn : Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ Electronic Liquids at Computex Taipei 2019

Advanced cooling solution with efficiency, serviceability and reliability targets fast-growing power consumption and computing density in next-generation data centers

Wiwynn®, an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider, today demonstrates its two-phase immersion cooling system designed with Open Compute Project (OCP) servers, 48V technology and 3M Fluorinert electronic liquids at Computex Taipei 2019. It is to address the fast-growing power consumption and computing density by providing power and cooling efficiency, serviceability and reliability advantages.

Wiwynn’s advanced two-phase immersion cooling tank is designed with OCP TiogaPass server board. The system provides high compute density and serviceability while eliminating the need for fans, heat sinks and facility air conditioning. It also reduces system failures caused by air, dust and static electricity. This allows lower PUE with higher compute density of up to 100 two-socket servers and provides a solution that air cooling cannot meet. With Wiwynn’s 48V technology and power pooling, it provides high power efficiency and optimizes energy utilization.

Choice of immersion cooling fluid has been critical to enabling the performance requirements of immersion cooling tanks. Wiwynn has been working closely with 3M, the leading company of immersion cooling fluid, to enable such performance capabilities and showcase at Computex. 3M fluids are non-conductive dielectric fluids designed for heat transfer for immersion cooling and enable a more energy-efficient data center compared to conventional air-cooling.

“Wiwynn is excited to showcase the cutting-edge cooling solution collaborated with 3M. With 3M’s expertise, we can enable advanced immersion cooling performance,” said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Senior Vice President and CTO of Wiwynn. “It addresses the challenges of fast-growing power consumption and density for cloud computing, AI and HPC. We are committed to provide data centers with optimized TCO and ensure the system performance and reliability.”

“3M is proud to be working closely with Wiwynn to revolutionize the data center cooling industry with the advancement of two-phase immersion cooling solutions,” said Elizabeth Yin, Country Business Leader of 3M Taiwan Transportation & Electronic Business Group. “Wiwynn’s immersion cooling system demonstrates an energy-efficient solution that can support the growth of future application needs.”

