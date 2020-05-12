Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Taiwan Stock Exchange  >  Wiwynn Corporation    6669   TW0006669005

WIWYNN CORPORATION

(6669)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wiwynn : Unveils Standalone Rack-Level Liquid Cooling Solution for OCP ORV3 at 2020 OCP Virtual Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Advanced cooling solution for fast-growing power consumption and computing density in next-generation data centers with no extra facility change

Wiwynn (TWSE: 6669), an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider, have been working with hyperscale data center operators to develop cooling solutions in various levels. During the OCP Virtual Summit 2020, May 12-15, Wiwynn will showcase its cutting-edge standalone rack-level liquid cooling solution with the next-generation Open Compute Project (OCP) server to address the growing demand of high-power consumption and compute density for cloud computing, AI and HPC.

Wiwynn’s advanced liquid cooling solution supports up to 36kW per rack and enables high power component usage at L10 level. The system utilizes the rear door heat exchanger (RDHx) to cool the liquid which transferred the heat of high-power components (CPU, GPU or ASIC) from cold plates. This design enables a standalone system that requires no extra facility coolant and infrastructure changes. It allows data center operators to increase their adoption of high-power systems and enjoy efficient cooling with lower entry barriers.

The rack-level cooling solution design will support the Open Compute Project (OCP) Open Rack Standard V3 (ORV3) spec and is backward compatible with OCP ORV2. Both existing and future OCP systems can benefit from this high efficiency cooling system. The blind mate quick disconnect (QD), easy assembling cold plate designs plus the independent rack level cooling control system enhance serviceability and management.

“We have witnessed the power consumption of data center IT systems surging year over year for the flourish of cloud and AI applications,” said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Senior Vice President and CTO of Wiwynn. “We are proud to introduce our innovative standalone rack level liquid cooling solution. It assists data centers to face the challenge of increasing power density while requiring no infrastructure changes as well as providing enhanced serviceability and management.”

“It’s great to work with our partner—Wiwynn to bring this novel liquid cooling solution into data centers with high cooling efficiency," said Steve Mills, Mechanical Engineer at Facebook. “By leveraging Wiwynn’s development experience in OCP, the design will help expand ORV3 to higher power density applications and accelerate the adoption of liquid cooling in the open community.”

Wiwynn will reveal more details about the Standalone Rack Level Liquid Cooling Solution with Facebook at the engineering workshop session of OCP US Summit on May 12th.

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers.

For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, blog or contact sales@wiwynn.com.

Follow Wiwynn on Facebook and Linkedin for the latest news and market trends.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIWYNN CORPORATION
08:01pWIWYNN : Unveils Standalone Rack-Level Liquid Cooling Solution for OCP ORV3 at 2..
BU
2019WIWYNN : Showcases Edge Solution for 5G/NFVI at OCP Regional Summit 2019
BU
2019WIWYNN : Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ E..
BU
2019WIWYNN : Expands Edge Server Portfolio Based on Nokia-led OCP OpenEDGE Project
BU
2019WIWYNN : Boosts 19” and 21” Servers with New 2nd-Generation Intel® X..
BU
More news
Financials (TWD)
Sales 2020 191 B
EBIT 2020 9 881 M
Net income 2020 7 756 M
Finance 2020 11 586 M
Yield 2020 3,05%
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
EV / Sales2021 0,56x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart WIWYNN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wiwynn Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIWYNN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 839,33  TWD
Last Close Price 836,00  TWD
Spread / Highest target 14,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Ning Hung President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hsien Ming Lin Chairman
Robin Wang Vice President-Operations
Chang Wei Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Sun Lai Chang Director, Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIWYNN CORPORATION-4.89%5 105
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.61%32 071
HP INC.-24.96%22 047
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-16.20%12 795
WESTERN DIGITAL-33.21%12 704
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-38.65%12 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group