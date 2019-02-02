Wix Com : Returns to Super Bowl LIII

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) will return to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3, marking it the fifth year in a row that the company has advertised during the big game.



The 30-second spot will run in the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII, featuring Karlie Kloss, internationally known supermodel, entrepreneur and the founder of Kode With Klossy , an organization that creates learning opportunities for young women in tech.

The ad features Kloss updating her website, highlighting some of the many professional features available to the more than 140 million Wix users around the world. The spot includes the Wix Pro Gallery , perfect for anyone with images to display. Also featured, is the SEO Wiz which provides Wix users with a step-by-step guide to optimize their sites for search engines, ensuring that they will be found first online.

View the Wix.com Official 2019 Big Game Ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baqefxUw234

"We love the impact, the excitement and the wide reach of the Super Bowl and it continues to resonate with our audience," said Omer Shai, CMO at Wix. "Our campaigns are always a mixture of product, personality and a narrative for our customers. Our vision works across channels so it was easy to take our digital creative and optimize it for the Big Game. We are thrilled to be back for the Super Bowl once again."

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based development platform for over 146 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

