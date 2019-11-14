Wix com : 3Q Profit, Revenue Rose

Log in
WIX.COM LTD.

(WIX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/13 04:00:00 pm
135.7 USD   +2.78%
11/14/2019

By Max Bernhard

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter profit on the back of significantly higher revenue.

The website-building platform earned a quarterly profit of $20.8 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $18.8 million, or 39 cents a share, for the same period last year. Revenue rose 26% to $196.8 million.

The company said it added 114,000 net subscriptions, bringing the total to over 4.4 million.

Wix narrowed its full year outlook, now expecting revenue to be between $761 million and $763 million and collections between $828 million and $831 million.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

