Wix com : 3Q Profit, Revenue Rose

By Max Bernhard

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter profit on the back of significantly higher revenue.

The website-building platform earned a quarterly profit of $20.8 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with $18.8 million, or 39 cents a share, for the same period last year. Revenue rose 26% to $196.8 million.

The company said it added 114,000 net subscriptions, bringing the total to over 4.4 million.

Wix narrowed its full year outlook, now expecting revenue to be between $761 million and $763 million and collections between $828 million and $831 million.

