Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wix.com Ltd.    WIX   IL0011301780

WIX.COM LTD.

(WIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wix com : Israel's Wix.com swings to second-quarter loss while revenue jumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:29am EDT
The logo of website-designer firm Wix.com is seen at a high-tech park in Beersheba

Israel's Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, swung to a loss in the second quarter as it ploughed investments into marketing to meet the demands of new customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company on Thursday reported a quarterly net loss excluding one-time items of 26 cents per share, compared with a profit of 34 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 27% to $236 million as customers rushed to move their operations online during the pandemic.

The result fell short of analyst estimates - according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv Wix was expected to earn 24 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $233 million, partly due to a doubling in marketing investments.

"We want to be aggressive and to invest and it would be stupid not to do that, and to invest in marketing in order to support this demand. So it will take some time to catch up with us," said Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh.

For the third quarter Wix estimated revenue of $247-$250 million, up 26%-27% from a year earlier. Analysts are forecasting Wix will post revenue of $249.5 million in the third quarter.

Its Nasdaq-listed shares have jumped 153% so far in 2020 to $309.59.

Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

The company said it added a record 9.3 million users and 346,000 net premium subscriptions in the second quarter, a jump of 17% from a year earlier. Wix has 182 million registered users, up 18% from last year.

Results in July point to continuing growth in demand as businesses dealing with coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions shift focus to online platforms, said Wix President Nir Zohar.

That shift, he said, was bound to happen naturally even without the global pandemic, but "necessity made it happen much much faster".

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 0.52% 10998.397778 Delayed Quote.22.58%
WIX.COM LTD. 1.65% 309.59 Delayed Quote.152.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WIX.COM LTD.
05:29aWIX COM : Israel's Wix.com swings to second-quarter loss while revenue jumps
RE
01:01aWIX COM : Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/30WIX COM : Helps Bring First-of-its-kind Remote Learning Initiative to Philippine..
PR
07/21WIX COM : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 6, 2020
PR
07/17WIX.COM LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
07/14WIX COM : Expands Customer Care Team To New Office In Denver
PR
07/07WIX COM : Introducing Editor X, Advanced Website Creation Platform Raising the S..
PR
06/30WIX COM : Launches Extended eCommerce Solution
PR
05/18WIX COM : Expands Global Reach Through Business Partnership with Türk Telekom
PR
05/18WIX COM : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 960 M - -
Net income 2020 -103 M - -
Net cash 2020 316 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -160x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 125 M 16 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 498
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart WIX.COM LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wix.com Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIX.COM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 265,63 $
Last Close Price 309,59 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avishai Abrahami Honorary Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nir Zohar President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Tluszcz Chairman
Menashe Lior Shemesh Chief Financial Officer
Yaniv Even-Haim Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIX.COM LTD.152.97%16 125
ACCENTURE8.61%145 498
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.52%113 383
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.41%111 723
VMWARE, INC.-3.88%61 139
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.80%57 938
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group