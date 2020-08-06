Wix com : Reports Outstanding Second Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, exceeding the high end of its guidance ranges for both revenue and collections. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the third quarter of 2020.

"The trends that began in late March continued throughout the second quarter, driving record-setting results," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "The need for business owners to move online quickly, communicate with customers, and deliver goods and services has never been more imminent, and the Wix platform continues to provide millions of users with the ability to thrive during these unprecedented times. Our focus remains on the success of our users, and we continue to deliver innovative products and technology, marked this quarter by the public launch of Editor X and our expanded eCommerce offering."

Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix added, "Throughout the second quarter, we continued to experience positive trends as a result of continued economic disruption globally. Our results in July tell us that these trends are continuing, potentially indicating a new baseline of growth for our business. We will continue to support our users in their needs so they can be successful throughout the ongoing disruptions to their lives and businesses."

Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix said, "Our business has seen an immense uplift in demand in recent months, driven by the rapidly increasing importance of having an online presence. We added a record 9.3 million users and 346,000 net premium subscriptions in the second quarter, reflecting this strong demand and our ability to meet the needs of our users. We are responding to this continued heightened demand by increasing our investment in marketing, which based on our historical data, will drive continued collections and revenue growth in the near future."

Q2 2020 Financial Results



Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $236.1 million , compared to $185.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 27% y/y

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 27% y/y On a y/y constant currency basis, Q2 revenue would have been $237.9 million , up 28% y/y

, up 28% y/y

Creative Subscriptions revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $190.2 million , compared to $157.0 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 21% y/y

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 21% y/y

Business Solutions revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $45.9 million , compared to $28.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 62% y/y

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 62% y/y Creative Subscriptions ARR was $790.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $648.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 22% y/y

in the second quarter of 2020, compared to in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 22% y/y Total collections in the second quarter of 2020 were $265.9 million , compared to $199.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 33% y/y

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 33% y/y On a y/y constant currency basis, Q2 collections would have been $269.8 million , up 35% y/y

, up 35% y/y

Creative Subscriptions collections in the second quarter of 2020 were $217.7 million , compared to $170.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 28% y/y

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 28% y/y

Business Solutions collections in the second quarter of 2020 was $48.2 million , compared to $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 66% y/y

, compared to in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 66% y/y Our Q2 user cohort generated $10 million in revenue and $38 million in collections in Q2, which are 66% higher than the year ago cohort. Users purchased Business and eCommerce subscription packages and annual and multi-year packages at a higher frequency

in revenue and in collections in Q2, which are 66% higher than the year ago cohort. Users purchased Business and eCommerce subscription packages and annual and multi-year packages at a higher frequency Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2020 was 70%, compared to 75% in the second quarter of 2019. Total GAAP gross margin declined y/y due to incremental investments in Customer Care and sequentially due to the faster revenue growth of the Business Solutions segment

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 80%, compared to 81% in the second quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related to the investment in expanding our Customer Care organization



Business Solutions gross margin on a GAAP basis was 30% compared to 39% in the second quarter of 2019. The decline was related primarily to the growth of Wix Payments and the expansion of Customer Care

Total non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of 2020, calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percent of revenue, was 71%, compared to 76% in the second quarter of 2019. Total non-GAAP gross margin declined y/y due to incremental investments in Customer Care and sequentially due to the faster revenue growth of the Business Solutions segment

Creative Subscriptions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 81%, compared to 82% in the second quarter of 2019. The y/y decline was related to the investment in expanding our Customer Care organization



Business Solutions gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 32%, compared to 40% in the second quarter of 2019. The decline was related primarily to the growth of Wix Payments and the expansion of Customer Care

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $(57.7) million , or $(1.06) per share, compared to a net loss of $(16.7) million , or $(0.33) per share, for the second quarter of 2019

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, for the second quarter of 2019 Non-GAAP net loss in the second quarter of 2020 was $(14.2) million , or $(0.26) per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $17.0 million , or $0.34 per share for the second quarter of 2019

, or per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of , or per share for the second quarter of 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2020 was $50.0 million , while capital expenditures totaled $3.3 million , leading to free cash flow of $46.7 million , compared to $30.8 million of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2019, a 52% year-over-year increase

, while capital expenditures totaled , leading to free cash flow of , compared to of free cash flow in the second quarter of 2019, a 52% year-over-year increase Excluding the capex investment associated with our new headquarters office build out, free cash flow would have been $47.1 million , up 53% y/y

, up 53% y/y Added 346,000 net premium subscriptions in the second quarter of 2020 to reach 5.0 million as of June 30, 2020 , a 17% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the second quarter of 2019

, a 17% increase over the total number of premium subscriptions at the end of the second quarter of 2019 Added 9.3 million registered users in the second quarter of 2020. Registered users as of June 30, 2020 were 182 million, representing a 18% increase compared to the end of the second quarter of 2019

Recent Business Highlights

Launched extended eCommerce solution, offering merchants access to advanced online business tools, such as dropshipping, automated sales tax calculations, streamlined order and fulfillment, and integrated sales channels, including social media and marketplaces

Announced the official launch of a new brand and innovative website creation platform, Editor X. Previously available in a closed beta program and now open to the public, Editor X caters to web designers and agencies who are looking for advanced design capabilities

Launched eCommerce solution for U.S. based merchants selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products online, enabling these merchants to create an eCommerce website, process payments online, manage and ship inventory and grow their CBD businesses where government and state regulations permit

Expanded Customer Care team to a new office in Denver, Colorado to bolster existing efforts to provide best-in-class service to millions of users

to bolster existing efforts to provide best-in-class service to millions of users Conducted the third annual Wix Playground Academy, a three month intensive web design program taught by Wix professionals and award-winning designers, in a completely online format for the first time. The students participated in the Social Good Project, building websites for 14 non-profits

Financial Outlook

Our outlook for Q3 reflects continued momentum of new registered users as well as the growth in monetization of our user cohorts. We believe these behaviors will drive y/y collections growth above 31% in Q3.

During Q2, we increased advertising investment by approximately 90% y/y, and we acquired the largest user cohort in our history, which we expect will return future collections that are approximately 90% higher than the previous year's Q2 cohort. This return supports our decision to be more aggressive with our marketing investment. We plan to continue the increased investment in advertising as long as positive returns continue.

Our Marketing team responded to the surge in demand quickly and aggressively, a testament to the strength of our team. We believe this level investment will drive higher revenue and collections over the coming years and will expand profitability and free cash flow over time as well.

We are introducing Q3 guidance as follows:



Q3 2020 Outlook

Y/Y growth Revenue $247 - 250 million

26 - 27% Collections $270 - 275 million

31 - 34% Free Cash Flow $15 - 17 million

(42) - (49)% Free Cash Flow (excluding ~$1 million in capex for future Wix HQ office build out) $16 - 18 million

(38) - (45)%

This guidance assumes FX rates as of today. We continue to experience trends that are tailwinds to our top line growth. However, given the uncertainty related to COVID-19 and macroeconomic conditions, it is difficult to predict how long and to what degree these trends will remain; therefore, we are only providing guidance for the third quarter at this time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Wix will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6, 2020 to answer questions about the financial and operational performance of the business for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The conference call will include a brief statement by management and will focus on answering questions about our results during the quarter. To enhance the Q&A portion of this call, the Company has posted a shareholder update and supporting slides to its Investor Relations website at https://investors.wix.com/. These materials provide shareholders and analysts with additional detail for analyzing results in advance of the quarterly conference call.

To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial +1-888-771-4371 (US/ Canada) or +1-847-585-4405 (US Toll) at least ten minutes prior to the start time of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available through August 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=D0DBA6CF-E305-452B-976E-19713D114599&LangLocaleID=1033 with passcode 49852245.

Wix will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.wix.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, collections on a constant currency basis, revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, free cash flow margins, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections represent the total cash collected by us from our customers in a given period and is calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual. Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Free cash flow margins represent free cash flow divided by revenue. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the full year guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to grow our user base and premium subscriptions, including through our Wix Partner Program; uncertainty surrounding the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its effects on our business, including changes in consumer dynamics shifting to online and increased GMV on our platform; our ability to create new and higher monetization opportunities from our premium subscriptions; our ability to enter into new markets, and attract new customer segments, and our ability to successfully enter into partnership agreements; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our prediction of the future collections generated by our user cohorts; our share repurchases made pursuant to our share repurchase plan; our ability to manage the growth of our infrastructure effectively; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function, including through the recent expansion of our Customer Solutions organization by engaging additional agents around the world to provide 24/7 support in nine different languages; the success of our sales efforts; customer acceptance and satisfaction of new products and other challenges inherent in new product development; changes to technologies used in our solutions; or changes in global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Wix.com Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP (In thousands, except loss per share data)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenue













Creative Subscriptions $ 157,012

$ 190,169

$ 308,376

$ 366,715 Business Solutions 28,407

45,890

51,333

85,331

185,419

236,059

359,709

452,046















Cost of Revenue













Creative Subscriptions 29,296

38,510

55,943

73,900 Business Solutions 17,366

31,972

30,434

58,652

46,662

70,482

86,377

132,552















Gross Profit 138,757

165,577

273,332

319,494















Operating expenses:













Research and development 61,486

75,464

119,669

146,180 Selling and marketing 71,329

119,333

157,047

215,489 General and administrative 20,103

24,531

38,569

49,967 Total operating expenses 152,918

219,328

315,285

411,636 Operating loss (14,161)

(53,751)

(41,953)

(92,142) Financial expenses, net (580)

(3,339)

(2,310)

(2,194) Other income (expenses) 8

28

32

59 Loss before taxes on income (14,733)

(57,062)

(44,231)

(94,277) Taxes on income 2,001

674

3,243

2,612 Net loss $ (16,734)

$ (57,736)

$ (47,474)

$ (96,889)















Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.33)

$ (1.06)

$ (0.95)

$ (1.82) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share 50,273,017

54,695,477

49,917,692

53,266,895

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands)









Period ended

December 31,

June 30,

2019

2020 Assets (audited)

(unaudited) Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 268,103

$ 173,950 Short term deposits 294,096

406,033 Restricted cash and deposit 1,149

925 Marketable securities 164,301

174,624 Trade receivables 16,987

18,830 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,211

49,888 Total current assets 763,847

824,250







Long Term Assets:





Property and equipment, net 31,706

32,926 Marketable securities 177,298

245,211 Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets 9,926

13,243 Intangible assets and goodwill, net 37,641

44,509 Operating lease assets 79,249

81,112 Total long-term assets 335,820

417,001







Total assets $ 1,099,667

$ 1,241,251







Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity





Current Liabilities:





Trade payables $ 37,687

$ 73,059 Employees and payroll accruals 41,938

66,306 Deferred revenues 289,148

344,515 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 56,464

65,036 Operating lease liabilities 18,949

17,372 Total current liabilities 444,186

566,288







Long term deferred revenues 21,969

29,265 Long term deferred tax liability 1,585

1,574 Convertible senior notes 358,715

369,664 Long term loan 1,219

1,219 Long term operating lease liabilities 64,244

68,402 Total long term liabilities 447,732

470,124







Total liabilities 891,918

1,036,412







Shareholders' Equity





Ordinary shares 94

104 Additional paid-in capital 611,083

695,412 Other comprehensive loss 1,357

10,997 Accumulated deficit (404,785)

(501,674) Total shareholders' equity 207,749

204,839







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,099,667

$ 1,241,251

Wix.com Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:













Net loss $ (16,734)

$ (57,736)

$ (47,474)

$ (96,889) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation 2,927

3,537

5,585

7,109 Amortization 738

566

1,470

1,132 Share based compensation expenses 27,565

34,967

52,472

65,685 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,194

5,516

10,311

10,949 Decrease in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits 105

15

594

62 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net (10)

438

41

717 Deferred income taxes, net 402

(55)

533

(1,721) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets -

5,158

-

9,446 Changes in operating lease liabilities -

(4,588)

-

(9,817) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 161

(1,765)

(4,532)

(1,617) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets (3,942)

(6,931)

(11,141)

(21,605) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (3,222)

26,172

1,328

34,974 Increase in employees and payroll accruals 4,223

11,585

12,235

23,694 Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues 14,144

29,792

40,233

62,663 Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,629

3,287

10,599

10,203 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,180

49,958

72,254

94,985 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits 55,000

9,225

81,775

26,225 Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits -

(49,000)

(26,000)

(138,000) Investment in marketable securities (108,693)

(100,867)

(136,616)

(230,168) Proceeds from marketable securities 21,601

65,656

29,056

154,911 Purchase of property and equipment (6,235)

(3,264)

(11,065)

(8,207) Capitalization of software development costs (191)

-

(389)

(132) Investment in other short and long-term assets (2,800)

(643)

(2,800)

(5,643) Payment for Businesses acquired -

-

-

(6,626) Purchases of investments in privately-held companies -

(685)

-

(785) Net cash used in investing activities (41,318)

(79,578)

(66,039)

(208,425) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares 7,512

12,312

14,190

19,287 Net cash provided by financing activities 7,512

12,312

14,190

19,287 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,374

(17,308)

20,405

(94,153) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 348,088

191,258

331,057

268,103 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 351,462

$ 173,950

$ 351,462

$ 173,950



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions 157,012

190,169

308,376

366,715 Business Solutions 28,407

45,890

51,333

85,331 Total Revenue $ 185,419

$ 236,059

$ 359,709

$ 452,046















Creative Subscriptions 170,493

217,696

347,387

426,493 Business Solutions 29,070

48,155

52,555

88,216 Total Collections $ 199,563

$ 265,851

$ 399,942

$ 514,709















Free Cash Flow $ 30,754

$ 46,694

$ 60,800

$ 86,646 Creative Subscriptions ARR $ 648,176

$ 790,916

$ 648,176

$ 790,916 Number of registered users at period end (*) 154,039

181,585

154,039

181,585 Number of premium subscriptions at period end (*) 4,295

5,007

4,295

5,007















(*) Excludes users and subscriptions of DeviantArt











































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 185,419

$ 236,059

$ 359,709

$ 452,046 Change in deferred revenues 14,144

29,792

40,233

62,663 Collections $ 199,563

$ 265,851

$ 399,942

$ 514,709

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Creative Subscriptions Revenue $ 157,012

$ 190,169

$ 308,376

$ 366,715 Change in deferred revenues 13,481

27,527

39,011

59,778 Creative Subscriptions Collections $ 170,493

$ 217,696

$ 347,387

$ 426,493

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Business Solutions Revenue $ 28,407

$ 45,890

$ 51,333

$ 85,331 Change in deferred revenues 663

2,265

1,222

2,885 Business Solutions Collections $ 29,070

$ 48,155

$ 52,555

$ 88,216































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES AND COLLECTIONS EXCLUDING FX IMPACT (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Revenues $ 185,419

$ 236,059

$ 359,709

$ 452,046 FX impact on Q2/20 using Q2/19 rates -

1,824

-

3,335 Revenue excluding FX impact $ 185,419

$ 237,883

$ 359,709

$ 455,381















Y/Y%



28%





27%

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Collections $ 199,563

$ 265,851

$ 399,942

$ 514,709 FX impact on Q2/20 using Q2/19 rates -

3,922

-

6,271 Collections excluding FX impact $ 199,563

$ 269,773

$ 399,942

$ 520,980















Y/Y%



35%





30%















































































Wix.com Ltd. TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020 (1) Share based compensation expenses: (unaudited)

(unaudited) Cost of revenues $ 1,436

$ 1,869

$ 2,747

$ 3,500 Research and development 14,119

18,216

26,375

34,401 Selling and marketing 4,506

5,395

9,254

9,963 General and administrative 7,504

9,487

14,096

17,821 Total share based compensation expenses 27,565

34,967

52,472

65,685 (2) Amortization 738

566

1,470

1,132 (3) Acquisition related expenses 53

1,697

53

2,636 (4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 5,194

5,516

10,311

10,949 (5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) -

(485)

-

1,489 (6) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) 140

1,305

1,592

432 Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP $ 33,690

$ 43,566

$ 65,898

$ 82,323















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (In thousands)

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit $ 138,757

$ 165,577

$ 273,332

$ 319,494 Share based compensation expenses 1,436

1,869

2,747

3,500 Acquisition related expenses -

305

-

305 Amortization 141

-

283

- Non GAAP Gross Profit 140,334

167,751

276,362

323,299















Non GAAP Gross margin 76%

71%

77%

72%

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions $ 127,716

$ 151,659

$ 252,433

$ 292,815 Share based compensation expenses 1,226

1,485

2,375

2,807 Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions 128,942

153,144

254,808

295,622















Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions 82%

81%

83%

81%

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Gross Profit - Business Solutions $ 11,041

$ 13,918

$ 20,899

$ 26,679 Share based compensation expenses 210

384

372

693 Acquisition related expenses -

305

-

305 Amortization 141

-

283

- Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions 11,392

14,607

21,554

27,677















Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions 40%

32%

42%

32%































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Operating loss $ (14,161)

$ (53,751)

$ (41,953)

$ (92,142) Adjustments:













Share based compensation expenses 27,565

34,967

52,472

65,685 Amortization 738

566

1,470

1,132 Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income) -

(485)

-

1,489 Acquisition related expenses 53

1,697

53

2,636 Total adjustments $ 28,356

$ 36,745

$ 53,995

$ 70,942















Non GAAP operating income (loss) $ 14,195

$ (17,006)

$ 12,042

$ (21,200)































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net loss $ (16,734)

$ (57,736)

$ (47,474)

$ (96,889) Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments 33,690

43,566

65,898

82,323 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 16,956

$ (14,170)

$ 18,424

$ (14,566)















Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.34

$ (0.26)

$ 0.37

$ (0.27) Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share 50,273,017

54,695,477

49,917,692

53,266,895















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37,180

$ 49,958

$ 72,254

$ 94,985 Capital expenditures, net (6,426)

(3,264)

(11,454)

(8,339) Free Cash Flow $ 30,754

$ 46,694

$ 60,800

$ 86,646















Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out -

408

-

891 Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out $ 30,754

$ 47,102

$ 60,800

$ 87,537















































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2020

2019

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 50,273,017

54,695,477

49,917,692

53,266,895 The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding because they are anti-dilutive:













Stock options 7,744,708

4,906,490

7,744,708

4,906,490 Restricted share units 2,289,069

2,190,991

2,289,069

2,190,991 Convertible Notes (if-converted) 3,104,251

3,104,251

3,104,251

3,104,251

63,411,045

64,897,209

63,055,720

63,468,627

















Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended













September 30,













2019













(unaudited)











Revenues $ 196,791











Change in deferred revenues 9,069











Collections $ 205,860















Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED REVENUES TO PROJECTED COLLECTIONS (In thousands)

















Three Months Ended









September 30, 2020









Low

High























Projected revenues 247,000

250,000







Projected change in deferred revenues 23,000

25,000







Projected Collections $ 270,000

$ 275,000







































Wix.com Ltd. RECONCILIATION OF COHORT COLLECTIONS (In millions)

















Three Months Ended









June 30,









2019

2020























Q2 Cohort revenues 6

10







Q2 Change in deferred revenues 17

28







Q2 Cohort Collections $ 23

$ 38









View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-reports-outstanding-second-quarter-2020-results-301107315.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.