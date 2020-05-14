Log in
Wix.com Ltd.    WIX   IL0011301780

WIX.COM LTD.

(WIX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/14 01:42:10 pm
180.325 USD   +8.50%
01:31pWIX COM : Shares Rise After Quarterly Results, Guidance
DJ
01:01aWIX COM : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
05/11WIX.COM LTD. : quaterly earnings release
Wix com : Shares Rise After Quarterly Results, Guidance

05/14/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Wix.com Ltd. shares were up 9% to $181.27 in afternoon trading.

The website design and development platform company reported first-quarter total revenue of $216.0 million, up from $174.3 million a year earlier. FactSet consensus was for $216.4 million.

Collections, a non-GAAP measure representing the total cash collected from customers, were $248.9 million, up from $200.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. FactSet consensus was $247.4 million.

Net loss in the first quarter was $39.2 million, or 76 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $30.7 million, or 62 cents, a year earlier.

Adjusted loss was 1 cent per share. FactSet consensus was for a loss of 3 cents.

The company said that during April, more than 3.2 million new users registered with Wix to create an online presence, an increase of 63%.

"The Covid-19 crisis has forced a massive change upon our users," Chief Executive Avishai Abrahami said. "The need for SMBs, entrepreneurs and brands to move online quickly, to communicate with their customers and to deliver goods and services has never been clearer.

"Demand for our platform offerings boomed at the beginning of April."

Wix guided for second quarter revenue of $231 million to $233 million and collections of $255 million to $260 million.

"Wix reported mixed 1Q results, but guidance well ahead of consensus, and April numbers that represent significant strength, in our view," Wedbush said in a note.

"We've been highlighting our view that web builders will see a pull-forward of trends as businesses need better online presence, and that is exactly what Wix saw as the pandemic took hold," the note said.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
REVENUE GROUP -2.46% 1.19 End-of-day quote.-2.46%
WIX.COM LTD. 7.29% 178.3679 Delayed Quote.35.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 952 M
EBIT 2020 54,4 M
Net income 2020 -95,9 M
Finance 2020 418 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -87,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -113x
EV / Sales2020 8,55x
EV / Sales2021 6,87x
Capitalization 8 564 M
Technical analysis trends WIX.COM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 160,88  $
Last Close Price 166,20  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Avishai Abrahami Honorary Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nir Zohar President & Chief Operating Officer
Mark Tluszcz Chairman
Menashe Lior Shemesh Chief Financial Officer
Yaniv Even-Haim Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIX.COM LTD.35.81%8 564
ACCENTURE-14.04%115 302
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-13.66%102 756
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-2.22%97 044
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-21.07%57 839
VMWARE, INC.-11.15%56 373
