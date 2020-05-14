Wix com : Shares Rise After Quarterly Results, Guidance

By Michael Dabaie

Wix.com Ltd. shares were up 9% to $181.27 in afternoon trading.

The website design and development platform company reported first-quarter total revenue of $216.0 million, up from $174.3 million a year earlier. FactSet consensus was for $216.4 million.

Collections, a non-GAAP measure representing the total cash collected from customers, were $248.9 million, up from $200.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. FactSet consensus was $247.4 million.

Net loss in the first quarter was $39.2 million, or 76 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $30.7 million, or 62 cents, a year earlier.

Adjusted loss was 1 cent per share. FactSet consensus was for a loss of 3 cents.

The company said that during April, more than 3.2 million new users registered with Wix to create an online presence, an increase of 63%.

"The Covid-19 crisis has forced a massive change upon our users," Chief Executive Avishai Abrahami said. "The need for SMBs, entrepreneurs and brands to move online quickly, to communicate with their customers and to deliver goods and services has never been clearer.

"Demand for our platform offerings boomed at the beginning of April."

Wix guided for second quarter revenue of $231 million to $233 million and collections of $255 million to $260 million.

"Wix reported mixed 1Q results, but guidance well ahead of consensus, and April numbers that represent significant strength, in our view," Wedbush said in a note.

"We've been highlighting our view that web builders will see a pull-forward of trends as businesses need better online presence, and that is exactly what Wix saw as the pandemic took hold," the note said.

