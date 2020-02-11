Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Wix.com Ltd.    WIX   IL0011301780

WIX.COM LTD.

(WIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wix com : to Present at the 2020 JMP Securities Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Joe Pollaro, GM of the US, will present at the 2020 JMP Securities Technology Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

(PRNewsfoto/Wix.com Ltd.)

The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.  

About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix, Corvid by Wix and Editor X enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog, FacebookTwitterInstagramLinkedIn and Pinterest 

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Investor Relations:
Maggie O'Donnell
ir@wix.com 
914-267-7390

Media Relations:
Vivian Hernandez
pr@wix.com 
415-517-6539

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wix-to-present-at-the-2020-jmp-securities-technology-conference-301002951.html

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIX.COM LTD.
04:06pWIX COM : to Present at the 2020 JMP Securities Technology Conference
PR
02/05WIX COM : Unveils Editor X - Extending Leadership of Web Creation Market
PR
01/30WIX COM : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results on February 20, ..
PR
2019WIX COM : Increases Foothold in New York City with Expanded Office and Growing T..
PR
2019WIX COM : to Present at the 41st Nasdaq Investor Conference
PR
2019WIX COM : 3Q Profit, Revenue Rose
DJ
2019WIX COM : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PR
2019INTRODUCING WIX FITNESS : All in One Solution for Fitness Entrepreneurs
PR
2019WIX COM : to Present at the 2019 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Tele..
PR
2019WIX COM : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 14, 2019
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group