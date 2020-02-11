Wix com : to Present at the 2020 JMP Securities Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that Joe Pollaro, GM of the US, will present at the 2020 JMP Securities Technology Conference at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 160 million registered users worldwide. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, Ascend by Wix, Corvid by Wix and Editor X enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Dublin, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.

