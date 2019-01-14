Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wizz Air Holdings PLC    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC (WIZZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WIZZ AIR : CONTINUES TO EXPAND IN MACEDONIA FIFTH AIRCRAFT TO SKOPJE BASE AND EIGHT NEW ROUTES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 07:39am EST

Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the leading low-cost carrier in Macedonia, announced today the allocation of its fifth Airbus A320 aircraft to its Skopje base in July 2019, as well as the start of eight long awaited new services from Skopje to Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Bremen, Larnaca and Turku and from Ohrid to Malmö, Milan Malpensa, Munich Memmingen and Dortmund. The new low fare routes are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline's mobile app starting as low as MKD 1,169/EUR 19.99*. The fleet expansion will also enable to increase the number of weekly flights on Wizz Air's existing routes from Skopje to Gothenburg, Hamburg, Cologne, Malta and Basel.

The new aircraft allocation comes as a result of the successful tender that Wizz Air was awarded with in January 2019. WIZZ started operations from Skopje International Airport in 2011, growing its fleet to four aircraft over 8 years.In June 2018, two of the airline's Airbus A320 aircraft have been upgraded to two Airbus A321.

The fifth aircraft represents a further $101 million investment** by Wizz Air into Macedonian aviation and will contribute to the creation of over thirty new direct jobs with Wizz Air. With this announcement WIZZ now offers 38 routes to 16 countries from two Macedonian airports: Skopje and Ohrid.

WIZZ, the pioneer of low-fare air travel across Europe and in Macedonia, is continuously expanding its network by bringing affordable travel opportunities combined with great on board experience between Macedonia and the rest of Europe. In 2018 the airline has carried over 1.4 passengers on its Macedonian routes, representing a 15% year on year growth. The eight new routes announced today will bring an additional 200,000 seat capacity to the airline's Macedonian network, totaling over 1.9 million seats on salein 2019. WIZZ's fast-growing operation in the country will further stimulate the local economy, by increasing employment in Macedonia's aviation and tourism sectors and supporting more than 1,400 jobs in associated industries***in 2019.

WIZZ AIR'S NEW ROUTES FROM MACEDONIA

New routes

Frequency

Start date

Fares from*

Ohrid - Malmö

Monday, Friday (until 13 September)

Wednesday, Sunday (from 18 September)

18 March 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

Skopje - Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden

Tuesday, Saturday (until 29 June)

Wednesday, Sunday (from 3 July)

19 March 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

Ohrid - Milan Malpensa

Tuesday, Saturday (until 30 March)

Monday, Friday (from 1 April)

19 March 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

Skopje - Bremen

Wednesday, Sunday

20 March 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

Ohrid - Memmingen

Monday, Friday

1 July 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

Ohrid - Dortmund

Tuesday, Saturday

2 July 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

Skopje - Larnaca

Wednesday, Sunday

3 July 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

Skopje - Turku

Wednesday, Sunday

3 July 2019

MKD 1,169 / EUR 19.99

WIZZ AIR'S FREQUENCY INCREASES ON SKOPJE ROUTES

Destination

Weekly Flights

From Month

Gothenburg Landvetter

4x→5

July 2019

Hamburg

2x→3

July 2019

Cologne

3x→4

July 2019

Malta

2x→3

July 2019

Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg

7x→10

July 2019

'Further expanding our Macedonian operations means that Wizz Air can provide even more opportunities for Macedonian customers to travel across Europe at the lowest prices. Today we announced the allocation of the fifth aircraft (Airbus A320) to our base at Skopje together with eight long-awaited routes from Skopje and Ohrid to Germany, Cyprus, Finland, Sweden and Italy. We are confident that our customers will appreciate these connections and that these routes will be as popular as the other 30 in our Macedonian network. We will continue to further expand our network footprint and provide truly affordable prices, as well as stimulate the local economy of the communities we serve. Whatever your holiday preference, you are sure to find a destination which will delight and inspire you. Wherever you choose to fly, Wizz Air's crew will be ready to welcome you on board with a smile.' said George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air, speaking at a press conference in Skopje.

'It is our pleasure today to start a new phase in the development of air traffic in the Republic of Macedonia. As the responsible Government body, we are strongly committed to the development of air transport and creation of conditions for establishing access to new destinations for Macedonian citizens. Today we signed an agreement with Wizz Air, which is the beginning a new cooperation and an opportunity to improve the air traffic in our country. I would like to congratulate the airline. They remain a serious partner of the Government in the development of air traffic in the Republic of Macedonia.,' said Mr. Goran Sugareski, Minister of Transport and Communications.

* One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

** http://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2018/01/airbus-2018-price-list-press-release.html#media-list-document-document-all_ml_0

*** ACI suggests creation of 750 on-site jobs for every 1 million carried passengers per year

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 12:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
07:39aWIZZ AIR : Continues to expand in macedonia fifth aircraft to skopje base and ei..
PU
01/08WIZZ AIR : Notice of FY2019 Third Quarter Results
PU
01/08WIZZ AIR : Announces a new route from bucharest to santander
PU
01/03Weak U.S. factory data, Apple warning weigh on UK shares
RE
01/03WIZZ AIR : December 2018 Traffic Statistics
PU
2018WIZZ AIR : Announces new direct service from birmingham airport
AQ
2018WIZZ AIR : LAUNCHES ITS LOWEST EVER FARES STARTING FROM ONLY 1* FOR SOFIA &ndas..
PU
2018WIZZ AIR : Announces new route to fuerteventura from katowice
PU
2018WIZZ AIR : s Technical Operations Relies on AVIATAR
AQ
2018WIZZ AIR : extends Aviatar contract with LHT
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 353 M
EBIT 2019 307 M
Net income 2019 294 M
Finance 2019 1 138 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,45
P/E ratio 2020 10,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Capitalization 2 409 M
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 39,9 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William A. Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Iain Wetherall Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Holm Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC5.53%2 763
DELTA AIR LINES-2.69%33 232
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 822
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-1.29%15 300
AIR CHINA LTD.6.28%15 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.06%13 718
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.