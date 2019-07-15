WIZZ AIR : FLIGHT SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS IN AUGUST 2019

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and a leading low-cost carrier in Ukraine, announces schedule adjustment to its Kyiv flights schedule due to operational reasons caused by aircraft delivery delays. Between 3 and 20 August 2019, there will be slight adjustments to the frequency of several routes. Passengers who have already booked tickets on affected routes will be contacted today, informed about the changes and offered rebooking to another flight (to the same route but different date or to some selected destinations), 100% reimbursement of the price of the purchased tickets or 120% reimbursement of the price of the original tickets in WIZZ credit. Wizz Air sincerely apologizes to all affected passengers for the inconvenience this change might have caused.

Important information for passengers who booked their tickets via online travel agencies instead of wizzair.com: These passengers should contact their online travel agency partner, as Wizz Air has no access to the email addresses or any other contract information they have provided, resulting in Wizz Air not being able to contact them. Passengers calling from Ukraine regarding the schedule change should contact Wizz Air's customer service at +380 89 320 2532. For assistance calls from other countries check number to call under:

https://wizzair.com/uk-ua/informatsiia-ta-posluhy/informatsiia-pro-podorozh/spetsialna-dopomoha#/

Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the leading LCC in Ukraine, started operations from Kyiv International Airport in 2008 and the airline deployed a fourth aircraft at Kyiv base in March 2019. This year Wizz Air has already launched 10 new routes from Ukraine and will provide more than 2.6 million seats on in 2019. WIZZ Air now offers 46 routes to 31 destinations in 13 countries from Ukraine.

KYIV FLIGHTS SCHEDULE CHANGES 3 - 20 AUGUST 2019