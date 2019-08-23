Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
WIZZ AIR : HAS ONE OF THE YOUNGEST AIRLINE FLEETS IN THE WORLD

08/23/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe has one of the youngest airline fleets in the world, according to the latest figures of the Swiss airline intelligence provider CH-AVIATION*.

Among carriers with at least 100 aircraft, Wizz Air's fleet has one the lowest average aircraft age of 5.43 years. Only one other airline has a slightly younger fleet in Europe and only two more worldwide. However, Wizz Air ranks first overall among low cost airlines. Wizz Air Hungary now operates a fleet of 118 ultramodern Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Operator

Average aircraft age

Home base

Aeroflot

4.70

Russia

Hainan Airlines

5.06

China

Saudia

5.13

Saudi Arabia

Wizz Air

5.43

Hungary

Sichuan Airlines

5.65

China

The fleet of the airline's British-based subsidiary, Wizz Air UK - currently comprising of 11 aircraft - is the second youngest in the world, with an average aircraft age of merely 0.95 years.

Operator

Average aircraft age

Home base

Norwegian Air Sweden

0.74

Sweden

Wizz Air UK

0.95

UK

Norwegian UK

1.04

UK

SAS Scandinavian Airlines Ireland

1.30

Ireland

Flyadeal

1.34

Saudi Arabia

Wizz Air's young and modern fleet played a key role in being named among the top ten safest low cost carriers of 2019 by the world's only one-stop airline safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.

With more and more new aircraft constantly joining its ever-growing fleet, Wizz Air is becoming more environmentally friendly as well. Wizz Air took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo aircraft earlier this year at its Budapest base with 5 more having joined the airline's fleet since March. The airline has further 274 of the world's most effective single-aisle aircraft on order, including 20 of the Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

The Airbus A321neo aircraft's new generation engines and the industry's reference cabin design deliver 20 percent fuel cost savings. The A321neo also offers significant environmental benefits with nearly a 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft, along with a reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent. With 56.5g CO2 per passenger/km Wizz Air was the airline with the smallest environmental footprint per passenger in May 2019.

Diederik Pen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Wizz Air Holding, said: 'As the safety of our passengers has always been our number one priority, we have been keeping our well maintained fleet young and modern with the steady delivery of new aircraft in recent years. We are proud that Wizz Air's fleet boasts one of the youngest average aircraft age figures not only in Europe but also worldwide, enabling us, together with our well trained world class crew, to provide high quality and safe services to our passengers - while concurrently reducing our per passenger kilometre environmental footprint with the constant addition of the new ultra efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft to our fleet.

* CH-AVIATION included commercial carriers with five or more aircraft with 30-plus seats.

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 13:32:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 819 M
EBIT 2020 430 M
Net income 2020 351 M
Finance 2020 413 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 2 763 M
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,55  €
Last Close Price 37,96  €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William A. Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Iain Wetherall Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Holm Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC22.59%3 061
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.15%37 547
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC2.19%21 982
AIR CHINA LTD.5.89%15 388
ANA HOLDINGS INC-7.35%11 217
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-15.29%10 604
