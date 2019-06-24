Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
WIZZ AIR : IS THE MOST PUNCTUAL AIRLINE IN AUSTRIA AND THE GREENEST AIRLINE IN EUROPE

06/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Wizz Air, one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe and the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, is the most punctual airline in Austria that hasn't cancelled a single flight in 2019 from the Austrian capital. The analysis carried out by a passenger rights portal awarded Wizz Air the top spot among the 15 largest airlines flying to Austria (among them Austrian Airlines, Easyjet, Lufthansa, Swiss, Turkish Airlines and 10 other carriers). 'We are very pleased about this top ranking and are proud to have achieved this great result just one year after the opening of our base at Vienna Airport,' said Andras Rado, company spokesman at Wizz Air.

Not only has Wizz Air one of the youngest, most modern fleet but it is the carrier with the lowest CO grams per passenger per km emissions in Europe overtaking some of its competitors by 55% in this respect, which is an enormous achievement in this industry, making WIZZ the greenest airline in Europe. Wizz Air is also taking a proactive step to include the emissions figure into its monthly statistics, adding transparency to allow passengers to have all the necessary information to make responsible choices.

CO2 Emissions Chart per Airline

Source: Latest available public data: WIZZ FY19; RY, EZY FY18; KLM, IAG, LH CY2018

Wizz Air recently announced that it is one of the very first airlines toorder of the brand new Airbus A321XLR aircraft type. Deliveries of the ordered 20 aircraft will start in 2023, making Wizz Air also one of the pioneers in deploying the A321XLR and enabling the airline to enhance its presence in Central Eastern Europe by expanding the network and connecting points on the WIZZ map that are currently out of reach.

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 11:04:02 UTC
