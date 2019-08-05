Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wizz Air Holdings PLC    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/05 06:32:40 am
3504.5 GBp   -2.30%
06:20aWIZZ AIR : Low fares land at edinburgh airport
PU
08/02WIZZ AIR : Is among the world's top 10 safest airlines
AQ
08/01WIZZ AIR : Is among the world's top10 safest airlines
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WIZZ AIR : LOW FARES LAND AT EDINBURGH AIRPORT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Four new routes to European city break hotspots

Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the leading low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe today announces that it will begin operations at Edinburgh Airport, with the launch of four routes to popular European city break destinations.

From the beginning of November Wizz Air will connect Scotland's capital with the Polish cities of Warsaw and Gdansk, Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania. Fares start from £16.99* and can be booked from today at wizzair.com.

These new services will see an increase in capacity of 250,000 seats on Wizz Air's Scottish routes in 2020, creating over 180** indirect jobs in the local Edinburgh area.

Wizz Air now operates seven routes from Scotland to Eastern Europe's most vibrant cities. This includes services between Aberdeen and Gdansk, and Glasgow to Budapest and Katowice, as well as the new Edinburgh routes. Today's announcement means that Wizz Air now has 360 thousand seats on sale on its Scottish routes, representing 240% growth year on year.

Wizz Air's low fare network now connects UK passengers on 102 routes in 27 countries across Europe and beyond. All routes are served by a young fleet of ultra-efficient Airbus A320, A321 and A321neo aircraft, meaning that Wizz Air emits the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger amongst its competitors.

Route

Operating days

Launch date

Fares from

Edinburgh - Warsaw

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

1 November 2019

£16.99*

Edinburgh - Gdansk

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

2 November 2019

£16.99*

Edinburgh - Budapest

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

2 November 2019

£21.99*

Edinburgh - Bucharest

Tuesday, Saturday

2 November 2019

£29.99*

Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK said: 'We're delighted to announce even more opportunities for our Scottish customers to experience Wizz Air's low-fares on new routes connecting Edinburgh with some of Central and Eastern Europe's most dynamic cities, flying on-board one of Europe's youngest, most efficient aircraft fleets. Offering unique cultural, architectural, gastronomic and nightlife experiences, our customers travelling to Budapest, Bucharest, Gdańsk and Warsaw will also enjoy fantastic value-for-money - making pounds stretch further. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our ultra-efficient fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon.'

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:'We are delighted to be welcoming Wizz Air to Edinburgh and adding four new routes to the destinations map at Scotland's busiest airport. We know there is a large Polish diaspora within our neighbouring communities in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, but we also know people in Scotland have a thirst for travel so having Wizz onboard at Edinburgh is very exciting for us.

Offering choice to our passengers is what we aim to do as it is that choice which enriches our knowledge of other countries and cultures while also taking Scotland to the world. Tourism plays such a crucial part in Scotland's economy and it's important that we look to broaden our horizons in the most sustainable way possible and demonstrate the fantastic offering that our country has.'

*One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

**ACI suggests creation of 750 on-site jobs for every million carried passengers

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 10:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
06:20aWIZZ AIR : Low fares land at edinburgh airport
PU
08/02WIZZ AIR : Is among the world's top 10 safest airlines
AQ
08/01WIZZ AIR : Is among the world's top10 safest airlines
PU
08/01WIZZ AIR : Fifth airbus a320 joins wizz air's skopje base; new routes from north..
AQ
07/30LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade worries hit FTSE 100, banks slip on BoE plan
RE
07/30Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
RE
07/30Lufthansa braces for more challenges after price war hits earnings
RE
07/29Ryanair says delays may leave it with no MAX jets next summer
RE
07/26WIZZ AIR : Smooth landing for Wizz Air as its profits soar on passenger growth
AQ
07/25Wizz Air looks to fill capacity vacuum by increasing growth plans
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 815 M
EBIT 2020 438 M
Net income 2020 350 M
Finance 2020 494 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 2 857 M
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,67  €
Last Close Price 39,26  €
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William A. Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Iain Wetherall Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Holm Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC28.02%3 165
DELTA AIR LINES INC.20.50%38 952
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.81%22 976
AIR CHINA LTD.14.27%16 411
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-10.66%11 714
ANA HOLDINGS INC-5.87%11 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group