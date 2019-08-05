WIZZ AIR : LOW FARES LAND AT EDINBURGH AIRPORT

Four new routes to European city break hotspots

Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the leading low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe today announces that it will begin operations at Edinburgh Airport, with the launch of four routes to popular European city break destinations.

From the beginning of November Wizz Air will connect Scotland's capital with the Polish cities of Warsaw and Gdansk, Budapest in Hungary, and Bucharest in Romania. Fares start from £16.99* and can be booked from today at wizzair.com.

These new services will see an increase in capacity of 250,000 seats on Wizz Air's Scottish routes in 2020, creating over 180** indirect jobs in the local Edinburgh area.

Wizz Air now operates seven routes from Scotland to Eastern Europe's most vibrant cities. This includes services between Aberdeen and Gdansk, and Glasgow to Budapest and Katowice, as well as the new Edinburgh routes. Today's announcement means that Wizz Air now has 360 thousand seats on sale on its Scottish routes, representing 240% growth year on year.

Wizz Air's low fare network now connects UK passengers on 102 routes in 27 countries across Europe and beyond. All routes are served by a young fleet of ultra-efficient Airbus A320, A321 and A321neo aircraft, meaning that Wizz Air emits the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger amongst its competitors.

Route Operating days Launch date Fares from Edinburgh - Warsaw Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 1 November 2019 £16.99* Edinburgh - Gdansk Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 November 2019 £16.99* Edinburgh - Budapest Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 November 2019 £21.99* Edinburgh - Bucharest Tuesday, Saturday 2 November 2019 £29.99*

Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK said: 'We're delighted to announce even more opportunities for our Scottish customers to experience Wizz Air's low-fares on new routes connecting Edinburgh with some of Central and Eastern Europe's most dynamic cities, flying on-board one of Europe's youngest, most efficient aircraft fleets. Offering unique cultural, architectural, gastronomic and nightlife experiences, our customers travelling to Budapest, Bucharest, Gdańsk and Warsaw will also enjoy fantastic value-for-money - making pounds stretch further. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our ultra-efficient fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon.'

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said:'We are delighted to be welcoming Wizz Air to Edinburgh and adding four new routes to the destinations map at Scotland's busiest airport. We know there is a large Polish diaspora within our neighbouring communities in Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife, but we also know people in Scotland have a thirst for travel so having Wizz onboard at Edinburgh is very exciting for us.

Offering choice to our passengers is what we aim to do as it is that choice which enriches our knowledge of other countries and cultures while also taking Scotland to the world. Tourism plays such a crucial part in Scotland's economy and it's important that we look to broaden our horizons in the most sustainable way possible and demonstrate the fantastic offering that our country has.'

*One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

**ACI suggests creation of 750 on-site jobs for every million carried passengers