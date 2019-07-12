WIZZ AIR : UK ANNOUNCES TWO NEW ROUTES FROM LONDON LUTON TO RUSSIA

Services to Moscow and St Petersburg to begin in October

Wizz Air UK, the UK-based, wholly-owned airline subsidiary of Wizz Air Holdings Plc. ('Wizz Air'), today announces that it will launch two news services from its London Luton base to Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport, and Pulkovo Airport in St Petersburg.

Flights on the Moscow route will launch on 1 October 2019 and operate daily. The St Petersburg route, on which Wizz Air UK will be the sole British operating carrier, will also launch on 1 October 2019 and operate daily. Fares on both routes start from just £25.99*. This is the first time that Wizz Air will connect its low-fare UK network with Russia's two largest and most vibrant cities.

Route Operating days Launch date Fares from Vnukovo International Airport - Moscow Daily 1 October 2019 £25.99* PulkovoAirport - St Petersberg Daily 1 October 2019 £25.99*

One year after the launch of Wizz Air UK, Wizz Air has become the largest operator at London Luton Airport, with over 40%** market share. WIZZ currently has over 8.5 million seats on sale on its 61 low-fare London Luton routes, representing 20% growth year on year. Today's announcement means that Wizz Air now offers 100 low fare routes to 28 countries from ten UK airports.

Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK said: 'Today marks the launch of two of the most exciting routes so far in Wizz Air's network. For the first time, Wizz Air is giving our customers the chance to travel from the UK to two of Russia's greatest cities, avoiding high legacy airline prices with our ultra-low fares. We'll be the only UK carrier flying to St Petersburg and on both new routes, our customers will enjoy Wizz Air's great travel experience on-board Europe's youngest and greenest aircraft. Moscow and St Petersburg are each steeped in culture and history, having seen some of the most momentous events in world history and should definitely be on everyone's list of places to visit. The whole Wizz Air team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our new flights linking the UK and Russia.'

*One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

**Based on current scheduled capacity