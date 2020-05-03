Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wizz Air Holdings Plc    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wizz Air : Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 06:02am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Luton

Wizz Air's planned Abu Dhabi-based joint venture carrier is expected to start flying this year, the European budget airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, announced in December, aims to start flights to Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, Wizz Air said.

Wizz Air will also start flights from European cities to Abu Dhabi from June, which it said would supplement the launch of the joint venture.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
06:02aWIZZ AIR : Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year
RE
05/01WIZZ AIR : Extends the suspension of routes to and from romania due to new autho..
AQ
05/01WIZZ AIR : plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights
RE
04/30WIZZ AIR : Announces a new base in lviv; 1 new based aircraft and 7 new routes f..
AQ
04/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Wizz Air makes masks compulsory on flights
RE
04/28WIZZ AIR : Prolongs the suspension of its operations to and from poland
AQ
04/28WIZZ AIR : Introduces enhanced health and safety measures as it restarts its tim..
AQ
04/28WIZZ AIR : Prolongs the suspension of its operations to and from ukraine
AQ
04/27Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts
RE
04/27Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 781 M
EBIT 2020 406 M
Net income 2020 312 M
Debt 2020 409 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -29,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 2 712 M
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 42,97  €
Last Close Price 31,75  €
Spread / Highest target 88,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William A. Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jourik Hooghe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stephen L. Johnson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.32%2 989
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group