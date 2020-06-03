Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Wizz Air CEO says Abu Dhabi-JV to be bigger than initially planned

06/03/2020

Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi-based joint venture will now be bigger than originally planned with six aircraft up from three, the Hungary-based carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday.

The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ will start flying in October, with tickets on sale from June to destinations in Europe, the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.

"We are looking at a larger scale start versus what we originally contemplated," Wizz CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters, saying that despite the challenge of COVID-19, Wizz saw opportunities emerging.

"We would be looking at a six aircraft start in the first six months."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.01% 440.99 Delayed Quote.-18.73%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.77% 143.39 Delayed Quote.-17.54%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.11% 3477.52 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 780 M 3 118 M 3 118 M
Net income 2020 315 M 353 M 353 M
Net Debt 2020 382 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 289 M 3 666 M 3 689 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 500
Free-Float 79,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 44,08 €
Last Close Price 38,50 €
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William A. Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jourik Hooghe Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Stephen L. Johnson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.09%3 666
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.25%16 623
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.51%14 186
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.18%12 040
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-66.05%8 556
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.37%8 448
