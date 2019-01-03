Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Wizz Air : December 2018 Traffic Statistics

01/03/2019 | 08:16am CET

RNS Number : 0193M Wizz Air Holdings PLC 03 January 2019

DECEMBER 2018 TRAFFIC STATISTICS

WIZZ AIR GROWS PASSENGER NUMBERS BY 18%

LOAD FACTOR INCREASES 1.3 PPTS TO 88.8%

Ticker: WIZZ

Geneva, 3 January 2019: Wizz Air Holdings Plc ("Wizz Air"), the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, today announces passenger statistics for December 2018.

In December 2018, Wizz Air continued to grow its network, enhance its operations and improve its customer offering with the following announcements:

  • · Route network expansion with 14 new routes announced to/from UK (6x), Bulgaria (6x), Poland (1x) and Romania (1x).

  • · Wizz Air UK company expansion with two additional aircraft to be deployed from summer 2019, taking the London Luton based fleet to 11 aircraft.

  • · Base expansion in Bulgaria with a second based aircraft to be deployed in Varna from summer 2019.

  • · Fleet expansion with the delivery of an additional brand new Airbus A321, taking Wizz Air's current fleet to 106 a ircra ft .

Month

Rolling 12 months to:

C apacity (seats)

Passengers*

Load Factor**

December

2018

December

2017

Change

2,994,546

2,569,600

+16.5%

2,660,104

2,247,891

+18.3%

88.8%

87.5%

+1.3ppts

31 December

2018

31 December

2017

Change

36,612,246

30,932,218

+18.4%

33,814,122

28,271,159

+19.6%

92.4%

91.4%

+1.0ppts

*booked passengers **rounded to one decimal place

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 106 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 600 routes from 26 bases, connecting 144 destinations across 44 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of more than 4,000 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of over 33 million passengers in the past 12 months. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, a world's only safety and product rating agency, as well as was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renown annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

Month

Rolling 12 months to:

Available Seat Kilometres (000s)

Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s)

December

2018

December

2017

Change

4,875,899

4,067,719

+19.9%

4,350,987

3,574,059

+21.7%

31 December

2018

31 December

2017

Change

58,837,817

49,191,098

+19.6%

54,433,284

45,063,670

+20.8%

- Ends -

For more information:

Tamara Vallois, Wizz Air:

+36 1 777 9324

Edward Bridges / Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting LLP:

+44 20 3727 1017

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:13:05 UTC
