WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
09/25 05:35:28 pm
2837 GBp   -4.89%
Wizz Air : Directorate Change

09/26/2018

RNS Number : 9271B Wizz Air Holdings PLC 26 September 2018

APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Geneva, 25th September 2018:Wizz Air Holdings plc ("Wizz Air" or "the Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe and one of the fastest-growing airline groups in Europe, today announces the appointment of Ms. Maria Kyriacou to the Board of the Company as an independent non-executive director with effect from 25th September 2018.

A joint Bri/sh and Cypriot na/onal, Ms. Kyriacou is currently President Interna/onal ITV Studios, part of ITV plc. Maria oversees ITV Studios' produc/on companies across Europe and Australia, its growing US scripted business, plus international distribution arm ITV Studios Global Entertainment (ITVS GE).

Ms. Kyriacou started her career with PwC in their audit and advisory division, before joining the ﬁnance team at The Walt Disney Company. She held a number of posi/ons with The Walt Disney Company over a 15 year term culmina/ng in the role of Senior Vice President Digital Media Distribu/on EMEA. In 2010, Ms. Kyriacou was recruited by ITV Studios as Managing Director of Global Entertainment, becoming Managing Director of Global Entertainment and Rest of World Studios before being promoted into her current role in 2016 where she leads a multi-discipline divisional executive team.

At the same /me, Mr. Thierry de Preux will re/re as a Director of the Company with immediate eﬀect a;er more than six years' service, during which /me he was also a member of the Remunera/on Commi

Commenting on the changes, William A. Franke, Chairman said today:

"I am delighted that Maria Kyriacou has agreed to join the Board of Wizz Air. Wizz Air has always been a digital-focused business with more than 96% of sales coming through the Company's website, wizzair.com, one of the world's top ten most visited airline websites. As Wizz Air moves into the next phase of its digital development with the appointment of its recently-announced new Chief Digital Oﬃcer, Maria will bring to the Board ﬁrst-hand experience of leading a business in a sector that has seen a signiﬁcant digital shi; and which has been at the sharp end of changing customer tastes and the emergence of major digital outlets.

At the same /me, we bid farewell to Thierry de Preux who is re/ring from the Board a;er more than 6 years as a valued and knowledgeable independent non-execu/ve Director. We thank him for his contribu/on not only as a Board director but also as a member of the Remuneration Committee."

Wizz Air conﬁrms that there is no informa/on to be disclosed under the requirements of Lis/ng Rule 9.6.13R in relation to the appointment of Maria Kyriacou.

ENDS

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a ﬂeet of 104 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircra!, and oﬀers more than 600 routes from 25 bases, connec&ng 143 des&na&ons across 44 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of more than 4,000 avia&on professionals delivers superior service and very low &cket prices making W izz A ir the preferred choice of 31 million passengers in the past 12 months. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the &cker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the Interna&onal Air Transport Associa&on (IATA), Opera&onal Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recogni&on. The company was recently named 2017 - European A irline of the Year by Avia&on 100, a renown annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.

For more information:

Tamara Vallois, Wizz Air Group, communications@wizzair.com

Follow us on Twitter: @wizzair

Follow us on Instagram: @wizzaircom Follow us on Facebook: @wizzair.com

Notes for Editors:

  • · All flights operated on Airbus A320 aircraft, with 180 seats and A321 aircraft with 230 seats

  • · New Airbus A321 deliveries started in November 2015

  • · For free pictures of aircraft, crews and logo library please visit http://wi zza i r.com/en-GB/pres s

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information,

please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

BOAVELFLVKFEBBE

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:10:13 UTC
