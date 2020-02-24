Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Wizz Air : EU clears Romanian state aid to Wizz Air, airport

02/24/2020 | 05:49am EST

The European Commission on Monday cleared public support granted by Romania to Timisoara Airport, the country's third largest, and to Wizz Air, saying that the aid complied with EU rules ensuring a level playing field.

The EU Commission, the bloc's executive, also approved Romania's plans to grant a temporary loan of about 36.7 million euros (30.70 million pounds) to state-owned flag carrier Tarom to ensure the orderly continuation of air transport services.

Separately, the EU competition enforcer ordered Romania to recover 570 million euros ($618.05 million) of incompatible state aid from rail freight operator CFR Marfa because the support gave it an unfair advantage.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
