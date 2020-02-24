Wizz Air : EU clears Romanian state aid to Wizz Air, airport

The EU Commission, the bloc's executive, also approved Romania's plans to grant a temporary loan of about 36.7 million euros (30.70 million pounds) to state-owned flag carrier Tarom to ensure the orderly continuation of air transport services.

Separately, the EU competition enforcer ordered Romania to recover 570 million euros ($618.05 million) of incompatible state aid from rail freight operator CFR Marfa because the support gave it an unfair advantage.

