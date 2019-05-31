Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Wizz Air : FTSE 100 sinks on new Trump tariff threat, bleak Chinese data

05/31/2019
(Reuters) - London's main stock index sank almost 1% at opening on Friday after President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs on Mexico and disappointing manufacturing data from China focussed minds back on the threat of a global downturn.

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 had both shed 0.8% by 0706 GMT and were on course for their first monthly falls this year.

Data on Friday showed China's factory activity shrank more than expected in May, another stark reminder of the economic ramifications of the Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

London's indexes of financial stocks and miners gave up 1% each, while heavyweight oil stocks also skidded.

Housebuilders also fell after mortgage lender Nationwide said British house price growth unexpectedly eased to its slowest rate in three months, shining a light on how lingering Brexit uncertainty is hitting consumer sentiment.

On the mid-cap index, Wizz Air stumbled despite forecasting net profit growth for the year ahead and saying it was well-placed to tackle higher fuel costs. Shares of the low cost carrier fell 4.5%.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 369 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 287 M
Finance 2019 1 153 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,40
P/E ratio 2020 11,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 2 649 M
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 40,1 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William A. Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Iain Wetherall Chief Financial Officer
Heiko Holm Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC14.49%2 948
DELTA AIR LINES INC.6.63%34 834
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-5.09%20 853
AIR CHINA LTD.11.26%16 471
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-3.16%13 100
ANA HOLDINGS INC-4.72%11 629
