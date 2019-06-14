Wizz Air : Lowest CO2 Emissions Amongst EU Airlines

RNS Number : 1731C

Wizz Air Holdings PLC

14 June 2019

WIZZ AIR IS THE GREENEST AIRLINE IN EUROPE

LOWEST CO2 EMISSIONS AMONGST EU AIRLINES

Geneva, 14 June 2019: Wizz Air, one of Europe's fastest growing airlines and the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, announced today that it operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger amongst all competitor airlines. With 56.5g CO2 per passenger/km in May 2019 Wizz Air is the airline with the smallest environmental footprint per passenger. Going forward, Wizz Air is taking a proactive step to include the emissions figure into its monthly statistics, adding transparency to allow passengers to have all the necessary information to make responsible choices.

Wizz Air operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320, A321CEO and A321NEO aircraft with an average age of 4,7 years, one of the youngest in the industry. Wizz Air's CO2 per passenger/kilometre emissions figure has been on a continuously declining trend over the past years, dropping by 4.4% in May 2019 compared to a year earlier. With more than 250 Airbus A321NEO aircraft on order, Wizz Air will continue to drive efficiency and improvement in this area with its environmental footprint further decreasing by 1/3 for every passenger over the next decade.

Monthly Figures May 2019 Revenue passenger kilometres flown 5,656m km Passengers Carried 3.47m passengers CO2 emissions 319,760 tonnes CO2 grams per passenger/km 56.5 g per passenger/km

The A320neo and its derivative aircraft family members have pioneered and incorporated the latest technologies, including its new generation engines and the industry's reference cabin design, delivering 20 percent fuel cost savings alone. The A321neo also offers significant environmental benefits with nearly a 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft. Since entering into service in early 2016, Pratt and Whitney's Geared Turbofan engine, that is has demonstrated its promised ability to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 percent

József Váradi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air said: "Wizz Air's ultimate goal is to liberate lives by providing affordable travel, and we pride ourselves on delivering this in the most sustainable way. Being a responsible business and ensuring a sustainable future for next generations is not a race. Today, with the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km in the industry, Wizz Air is already the greenest choice of air travel a passenger can make. We have set ambitious goals for ourselves to further reduce the impact on the environment by deploying the latest state-of-the-art technology and further reducing CO2 emissions per passenger by a third by 2030. We have the best tools to achieve this - the A321NEO aircraft with Wizz Air's seat configuration of 239 passenger seats and Pratt and Whitney's Geared Turbofan engines bring the cleanest and most environmentally-friendly technology that currently exists in the world."

ENDS

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 113 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 650 routes from 25 bases, connecting 146 destinations across 44 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of more than 4,500 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of over 34 million passengers in 2018. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renowned annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.