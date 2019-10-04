Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wizz Air Holdings Plc    WIZZ   JE00BN574F90

WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wizz Air : Posting Class 1 Circular/Notice of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 09:12am EDT

RNS Number : 8641O

Wizz Air Holdings PLC

04 October 2019

Press Release

Wizz Air Holdings Plc

(the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Wizz Air")

Posting of Class 1 Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Geneva, 4 October 2019: Further to the Company's announcement on 19 June 2019 of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Airbus S.A.S. ("Airbus") relating to the proposed purchase of 20 Airbus A321XLR Aircraft (the "Proposed Purchase") (exercised as part of its existing options under the purchase agreement entered into with Airbus in 2015), W izz Air is pleased to announce that a circular relating to the Proposed Purchase (the "Circular") which includes a notice of a general meeting of shareholders (the "General Meeting") and a form of proxy relating to the General Meeting has been posted to shareholders.

Given the size of the list price commitments for the Proposed Purchase relative to the Company, the Proposed Purchase constitutes a "class 1 transaction" under the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and therefore completion of the Proposed Purchase is conditional upon W izz Air shareholder approval. Accordingly, the General Meeting has been convened for this purpose and will be held at 11:00 AM (CET) on 30 October 2019 at W izz Air's offices at Le Lumion, Geneva International Airport, 1218 Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland

The Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsmand on the Company's website at http://corporate.wizzair.com/en-GB/

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

W izz Air is the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 119 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 710 routes from 25 bases, connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries. At W izz Air, a team of more than 4,500 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making W izz Air the preferred choice of over 37 million passengers in the past 12 months. W izz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker W IZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. W izz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renowned annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.

- Ends -

For more information:

Investors:

Evelin Horvath, WizzAir

+41

22 555 9863

Media:

Tamara Vallois, WizzAir:

+36

1 777 9324

Edward Bridges / Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting LLP:

+44

20 3727 1017

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCKMMGGZDDGLZM

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
09:12aWIZZ AIR : Posting Class 1 Circular/Notice of General Meeting
PU
10/03WIZZ AIR : Expands its capacity in iasi by 33% new based aircraft and 6 new rout..
PU
10/03WIZZ AIR : launched direct flights from Pulkovo St. Petersburg Airport to London
AQ
10/02WIZZ AIR : September 2019 Traffic and CO2 Emission Statistics
PU
09/25WIZZ AIR : Launches rescue fares for stranded thomas cook passengers; passengers..
AQ
09/25WIZZ AIR : To increase seat capacity at its budapest base; new state-of-the-art ..
AQ
09/24WIZZ AIR : Uk announces new route to tenerife from london luton
PU
09/24WIZZ AIR : Launches rescue fares for stranded thomas cook passengers
PU
09/20WIZZ AIR : To increase seat capacity at its budapest base
PU
09/20WIZZ AIR : Expands in bucharest; new based airbus a321 aircraft, more flights an..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 820 M
EBIT 2020 430 M
Net income 2020 350 M
Finance 2020 312 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,84x
Capitalization 2 869 M
Chart WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wizz Air Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 42,11  €
Last Close Price 39,42  €
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
József Váradi CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
William A. Franke Chairman
Diederik Pen Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Iain Wetherall Chief Financial Officer
Stephen L. Johnson Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC25.12%3 236
DELTA AIR LINES INC.5.87%37 313
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-0.55%22 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-4.00%12 800
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-26.73%11 593
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-5.58%11 250
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group