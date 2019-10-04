Wizz Air : Posting Class 1 Circular/Notice of General Meeting

RNS Number : 8641O

Wizz Air Holdings PLC

04 October 2019

Press Release

Wizz Air Holdings Plc

(the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Wizz Air")

Posting of Class 1 Circular and Notice of General Meeting

Geneva, 4 October 2019: Further to the Company's announcement on 19 June 2019 of the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Airbus S.A.S. ("Airbus") relating to the proposed purchase of 20 Airbus A321XLR Aircraft (the "Proposed Purchase") (exercised as part of its existing options under the purchase agreement entered into with Airbus in 2015), W izz Air is pleased to announce that a circular relating to the Proposed Purchase (the "Circular") which includes a notice of a general meeting of shareholders (the "General Meeting") and a form of proxy relating to the General Meeting has been posted to shareholders.

Given the size of the list price commitments for the Proposed Purchase relative to the Company, the Proposed Purchase constitutes a "class 1 transaction" under the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and therefore completion of the Proposed Purchase is conditional upon W izz Air shareholder approval. Accordingly, the General Meeting has been convened for this purpose and will be held at 11:00 AM (CET) on 30 October 2019 at W izz Air's offices at Le Lumion, Geneva International Airport, 1218 Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland

The Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsmand on the Company's website at http://corporate.wizzair.com/en-GB/

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

W izz Air is the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 119 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 710 routes from 25 bases, connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries. At W izz Air, a team of more than 4,500 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making W izz Air the preferred choice of over 37 million passengers in the past 12 months. W izz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker W IZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. W izz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renowned annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.

- Ends - For more information: Investors: Evelin Horvath, WizzAir +41 22 555 9863 Media: Tamara Vallois, WizzAir: +36 1 777 9324 Edward Bridges / Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting LLP: +44 20 3727 1017

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END