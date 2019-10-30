Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Wizz Air : Result of EGM

0
10/30/2019 | 07:57am EDT

RNS Number : 6274R

Wizz Air Holdings PLC

30 October 2019

Wizz Air Shareholders Approve Proposed Purchase of

20 Airbus A321XLR Aircraft

Geneva, 30 October 2019: Wizz Air Holdings Plc (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Wizz Air"), the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, announces that the Company's shareholders today approved the proposed purchase of 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft at a general meeting held at 11 a.m. (CET) at the offices of the Company in Geneva, Switzerland.

Details of the number of shares voted in person or by proxy is set out below:

Total Votes

% of

Issued

Votes

(excl.

Votes

Resolution

Votes FOR

%

%

Share

AGAINST

Votes

Withheld*

Capital

Withheld)

Voted

Proposed

purchase of

20 Airbus

55,074,011

100.00%

524

0.00%

55,074,535

75.64%

148,930

A321XLR

aircraft

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

Details of the proposed purchase were set out in a circular posted to shareholders on 4 October 2019, which is available at: http://www .morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsmand on the Company's website at https://wizzair.com/en-gb/information-and- services/investor-relations/investors/proposed-aircraft-acquisition.

A copy of the resolution passed at the meeting is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available at: http://www .morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air is the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 120 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 710 routes from 25 bases, connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of more than 4,500 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of over 37 million passengers in the past 12 months. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The Company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renowned annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.

- Ends -

For more information:

Investors:

Evelin Horvath, WizzAir

+41

22 555 9863

Media:

Tamara Vallois, WizzAir:

+36

1 777 9324

Edward Bridges / Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting LLP:

+44

20 3727 1017

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ROMMMBMTMBTJBJL

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 11:56:12 UTC
