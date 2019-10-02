Log in
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC

(WIZZ)
Wizz Air : September 2019 Traffic and CO2 Emission Statistics

10/02/2019 | 02:46am EDT

RNS Number : 4062O

Wizz Air Holdings PLC

02 October 2019

SEPTEMBER 2019 TRAFFIC AND CO2 EMISSION STATISTICS

WIZZ AIR GROWS PASSENGER NUMBERS IN SEPTEMBER BY 20% TO

3.8 MILLION

LOAD FACTOR INCREASES BY 0.5PPTs TO 94.5%

Ticker: WIZZ

Geneva, 2 October 2019: Wizz Air Holdings Plc ("Wizz Air"), the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for September 2019.

In September 2019, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

  • Route network expansion with the announcement of 24 new routes to Poland (14x), Hungary (3x) and Romania (7x), as well as Brussels Zaventem as a new destination.
  • Base expansion with the allocation of 5 new aircraft to Budapest (+1), Warsaw (+1), Gdansk (+1) and Krakow (+2).
  • Wizz Air was named "The Best Low Cost Carrier of the Year" at the European Aviation Awards.
  • Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines. At 56.9 grams, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km for the month of September were 3.6% lower than in the same month last year.

Month

Rolling 12 months to:

September

September

Change

31 September

31 September

Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

Capacity (seats)

4,037,074

3,372,988

19.7%

40,600,480

35,636,614

13.9%

Passengers*

3,816,913

3,173,280

20.3%

37,915,897

32,763,832

15.7%

Load Factor**

94.5%

94.1%

0.5 ppts

93.4%

91.9%

1.4ppts

*booked passengers **rounded to one decimal place

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

Month

Rolling 12 months to:

September

September

Change

31 September

31 September

Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

Available Seat

6,614,802

5,438,506

21.6%

66,218,639

56,951,985

16.3%

Kilometres (000s)

Revenue Passenger

6,272,560

5,120,861

22.5%

62,001,912

52,472,878

18.2%

Kilometres (000s)

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

Month

Rolling 12 months to:

September

September

Change

31 September

31 September

Change

2019

2018

2019

2018

CO2 emissions

357,133

302,517

18.1%

3,568,447

3,116,384

14.5%

in tonnes*

CO2 grams per

56.9

59.1

-3.6%

57.6

59.4

-3.1%

passenger/km*

*rounded to one decimal place

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air is the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 119 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 710 routes from 25 bases, connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of more than 4,500 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of over 37 million passengers in the past 12 months. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renowned annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.

- Ends -

For more information:

Investors:

Evelin Horvath, WizzAir

+41

22 555 9863

Media:

Tamara Vallois, WizzAir:

+36

1 777 9324

Edward Bridges / Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting LLP:

+44

20 3727 1017

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Wizz Air Holdings plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:42:07 UTC
