Wizz Air : September 2019 Traffic and CO2 Emission Statistics

Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines. At 56.9 grams, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km for the month of September were 3.6% lower than in the same month last year.

ABOUT WIZZ AIR

Wizz Air is the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 119 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 710 routes from 25 bases, connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of more than 4,500 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of over 37 million passengers in the past 12 months. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renowned annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.

- Ends - For more information: Investors: Evelin Horvath, WizzAir +41 22 555 9863 Media: Tamara Vallois, WizzAir: +36 1 777 9324 Edward Bridges / Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting LLP: +44 20 3727 1017

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCFMMGGKMZGLZM