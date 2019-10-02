Wizz Air : September 2019 Traffic and CO2 Emission Statistics
10/02/2019 | 02:46am EDT
Wizz Air Holdings PLC
02 October 2019
SEPTEMBER 2019 TRAFFIC AND CO2 EMISSION STATISTICS
WIZZ AIR GROWS PASSENGER NUMBERS IN SEPTEMBER BY 20% TO
3.8 MILLION
LOAD FACTOR INCREASES BY 0.5PPTs TO 94.5%
Geneva, 2 October 2019: Wizz Air Holdings Plc ("Wizz Air"), the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for September 2019.
In September 2019, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:
Route network expansion with the announcement of 24 new routes to Poland (14x), Hungary (3x) and Romania (7x), as well as Brussels Zaventem as a new destination.
Base expansion with the allocation of 5 new aircraft to Budapest (+1), Warsaw (+1), Gdansk (+1) and Krakow (+2).
Wizz Air was named "The Best Low Cost Carrier of the Year" at the European Aviation Awards.
Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines. At 56.9 grams, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km for the month of September were 3.6% lower than in the same month last year.
Month
Rolling 12 months to:
September
September
Change
31 September
31 September
Change
2019
2018
2019
2018
Capacity (seats)
4,037,074
3,372,988
19.7%
40,600,480
35,636,614
13.9%
Passengers*
3,816,913
3,173,280
20.3%
37,915,897
32,763,832
15.7%
Load Factor**
94.5%
94.1%
0.5 ppts
93.4%
91.9%
1.4ppts
*booked passengers **rounded to one decimal place
Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics
Month
Rolling 12 months to:
September
September
Change
31 September
31 September
Change
2019
2018
2019
2018
Available Seat
6,614,802
5,438,506
21.6%
66,218,639
56,951,985
16.3%
Kilometres (000s)
Revenue Passenger
6,272,560
5,120,861
22.5%
62,001,912
52,472,878
18.2%
Kilometres (000s)
Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics
Month
Rolling 12 months to:
September
September
Change
31 September
31 September
Change
2019
2018
2019
2018
CO2 emissions
357,133
302,517
18.1%
3,568,447
3,116,384
14.5%
in tonnes*
CO2 grams per
56.9
59.1
-3.6%
57.6
59.4
-3.1%
passenger/km*
*rounded to one decimal place
ABOUT WIZZ AIR
Wizz Air is the largest low -cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a fleet of 119 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft, and offers more than 710 routes from 25 bases, connecting 151 destinations across 44 countries. At Wizz Air, a team of more than 4,500 aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low ticket prices making Wizz Air the preferred choice of over 37 million passengers in the past 12 months. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ and is included in the FTSE 250 and FTSE All-Share Indices. Wizz Air is registered under the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), the global benchmark in airline safety recognition. The company recently received the highest 7-star safety rating by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and was recently named 2017 - European Airline of the Year by Aviation 100, a renowned annual publication that recognizes the year's most outstanding performers in the aerospace industry.
- Ends -
