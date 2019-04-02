Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

(MRW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asda overtakes suitor Sainsbury's to become UK's No. 2 supermarket - Kantar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Shopping bags from Asda and Sainsbury's are seen in Manchester.

LONDON (Reuters) - Sainsbury's has lost its status as Britain's No. 2 supermarket group by market share to takeover target Asda for the first time in four years as industry data confirmed Sainsbury's as the sector laggard.

Sainsbury's sales fell 1.8 percent over the 12 weeks to March 24, reducing its market share to 15.3 percent from 15.8 percent in the same period last year, researcher Kantar said.

That meant Asda, the British arm of U.S. retailer Walmart, overtook Sainsbury's with a market share of 15.4 percent as its sales edged up 0.1 percent in the period.

Kantar said Sainsbury's remained the biggest seller of food and drink out of the two retailers as its figures did not include the Argos business it acquired in 2016.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -2.11% 231.5 Delayed Quote.-11.43%
TESCO -0.13% 234.1 Delayed Quote.22.57%
WAL-MART STORES 0.30% 97.82 Delayed Quote.5.01%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS -0.22% 226 Delayed Quote.6.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
03:19aAsda overtakes suitor Sainsbury's to become UK's No. 2 supermarket - Kantar
RE
04/01WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Additional Listing
PU
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Blackstone, Adidas, Spotify, Apple
03/13LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Inch Up As Investors Puzzle Over Brexit
DJ
03/13WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Toilet rolls and painkillers - Britons stock up ahead..
RE
02/22For Sainsbury and Asda, watchdog's analysis leaves merger in serious doubt
RE
02/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Sainsbury's sinks but Lloyds, trade hopes lift FTSE 100
RE
02/20EUROPE : Trade talks keep European shares afloat as Sainsbury's, Swedbank sink
RE
02/20EUROPE MARKETS: Europe's Indexes Buoyant After Buyback Announcements From Llo..
DJ
02/20LONDON MARKETS: London Markets Climb Supported By Banking And Mining; Sainsbu..
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 18 264 M
EBIT 2020 490 M
Net income 2020 336 M
Debt 2020 941 M
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 16,38
P/E ratio 2021 15,25
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
Capitalization 5 364 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,41  GBP
Spread / Average Target 6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Director, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS6.21%7 029
SYSCO CORPORATION6.58%34 279
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.94%33 383
AHOLD DELHAIZE6.84%31 502
TESCO22.57%29 648
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.33%28 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About