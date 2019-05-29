Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

(MRW)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 05/29 04:26:28 am
197.1 GBp   -1.40%
04:10aBritain's 'Big Four' grocers lose market share - Kantar
RE
05/24WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
05/23Turmoil over future of PM May, Brexit bruises British stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britain's 'Big Four' grocers lose market share - Kantar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 04:10am EDT
A sign is seen outside an Asda store in northwest London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to May 19, market research company Kantar said, as like-for-like sales flatlined at leader Tesco and fell at Sainsbury's, Asda and Morrisons.

Tesco's share fell to 27.3% from 27.7% a year ago, while Sainsbury's and Asda had equal shares of 15.2%, after sales fell by 1.7% and 0.2% respectively, Kantar said. Sales at Morrisons fell 0.4%, giving it a share of 10.4%.

German discounters Aldi and Lidl continued to record strong growth, with sales up 11.1% and 8.5% respectively, giving them a record combined share of 13.8%, Kantar said.

"This time last year we experienced the hottest May since records began and enjoyed major events like the royal wedding," said Kantar's consumer specialist Chris Hayward, noting that the period would be challenging for all grocers when comparing year-on-year performance.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY -0.98% 196.8 Delayed Quote.-25.00%
TESCO -2.37% 232.549 Delayed Quote.25.30%
WAL-MART STORES -0.24% 102.42 Delayed Quote.9.95%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS -1.18% 197.45 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
04:10aBritain's 'Big Four' grocers lose market share - Kantar
RE
05/24WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
05/23Turmoil over future of PM May, Brexit bruises British stocks
RE
05/23WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/17Amazon squares up to Uber with backing for UK food app Deliveroo
RE
05/15WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Annual Financial Report
PU
05/09EUROPE MARKETS: Trump Trade Spat Sinks Europe Markets
DJ
05/09WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : UK's Ocado secures new capacity with Morrisons agreem..
RE
05/09WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Q1 Trading Statement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 18 236 M
EBIT 2020 491 M
Net income 2020 336 M
Debt 2020 959 M
Yield 2020 4,76%
P/E ratio 2020 14,32
P/E ratio 2021 13,33
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capitalization 4 782 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,43  GBP
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Director, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS-6.26%6 056
SYSCO CORPORATION19.77%38 574
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.19%30 971
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD9.79%29 488
TESCO25.30%28 810
AHOLD DELHAIZE-6.84%27 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About