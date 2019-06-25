Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS

(MRW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britain's Sainsbury's underperforms rivals again in latest data - Kantar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:05am EDT
The Sainsbury's Logo is displayed on an employee uniform in a store in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British supermarket chain Sainsbury's underperformed its big four rivals again over the last 12 weeks, in an overall market that posted only modest growth during the wet start to the summer, industry data showed on Tuesday.

In the 12 weeks to June 16 Sainsbury's sales fell 0.6%, market researcher Kantar said.

In contrast sales at market leader Tesco, Asda and No. 4 Morrisons were flat, down 0.1% and down 0.5% respectively.

However, all of the big four lost market share to German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl, whose sales grew 9.3% and 7.5% respectively.

Sainsbury's, which had its proposed 7.3 billion pound takeover of Walmart owned Asda blocked by the UK competition regulator in April, is due to update on first quarter trading on July 3.

Sainsbury argues that Kantar underestimates its general merchandise market share. This is because since acquiring Argos in 2016 Sainsbury has streamlined general merchandise ranges in its stores in favour of Argos ranges. However, Argos' sales are not captured by Kantar.

Kantar said Sainsbury's had halved the rate of sales decline it registered last month and had attracted more affluent shoppers.

The researcher said overall UK grocery sales were up 1.4%.

"The modest level of current growth is thanks in no small part to the wet start to the summer, with last year’s heatwave and the run up to the men’s FIFA World Cup making 2018 a difficult year to top," said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

Grocery inflation over the 12 week period was 1.0%. Kantar said prices are rising fastest in markets such as crisps, bottled cola and dog food, while falling in instant coffee, fresh bacon and detergents.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY 0.27% 188.15 Delayed Quote.-29.06%
TESCO -2.25% 226.078 Delayed Quote.21.67%
WALMART INC. 0.10% 111.24 Delayed Quote.19.42%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS -1.93% 195.1 Delayed Quote.-6.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
04:45aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops on Iran sanctions, exacerbate trade jitte..
RE
04:05aBritain's Sainsbury's underperforms rivals again in latest data - Kantar
RE
06/21WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Regulatory Excellence Awards winners announced
AQ
06/19Online and discounters to drive 12.5% growth in UK grocery by 2024
RE
06/13Tesco CEO not ready to check out in tough UK retail climate
RE
06/13WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Statement re Morrisons at Amazon
PU
05/29Britain's 'Big Four' grocers lose market share - Kantar
RE
05/24WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
05/23Turmoil over future of PM May, Brexit bruises British stocks
RE
05/23WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 18 252 M
EBIT 2020 491 M
Net income 2020 338 M
Debt 2020 960 M
Yield 2020 4,81%
P/E ratio 2020 14,23
P/E ratio 2021 13,36
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Capitalization 4 762 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2,39  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Director, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS-6.68%5 983
SYSCO CORPORATION12.75%35 444
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.43%29 708
TESCO21.67%27 932
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD12.17%27 399
AHOLD DELHAIZE-7.93%26 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About