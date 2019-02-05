Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS (MRW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Britain's 'big four' supermarkets continue to lose share - Kantar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 03:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: An ASDA employee walks beneath a company logo outside a store in Manchester, northern England.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's "big four" supermarkets continued to lose market share to German discounters Aldi and Lidl in the 12 weeks to Jan. 27, market research firm Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday.

Market leader Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons all lost 20 basis points of share, Kantar said, while number two Sainsbury's, which is set to merge with Walmart-owned Asda, lost 40 points.

Sales at the major chains trailed inflation in the period, rising by 1 percent at Tesco, 0.7 percent at Asda and 0.4 percent at Morrisons, while they dipped 0.3 percent at Sainsbury's.

In contrast, Aldi saw sales rise by 9.1 percent and Lidl 7.3 percent, Kantar said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY 0.24% 289.3 Delayed Quote.8.91%
TESCO 0.18% 221.9 Delayed Quote.16.52%
WAL-MART STORES 0.97% 94.77 Delayed Quote.1.74%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 1.04% 241.85 Delayed Quote.12.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
03:57aBritain's 'big four' supermarkets continue to lose share - Kantar
RE
02/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rides to two month high on oil strength; Ryanai..
RE
01/23LONDON MARKETS: Metro Bank Bank Leads Losses On London Markets
DJ
01/21Sainsbury's-Asda tie-up not a done deal yet, experts warn
RE
01/18Factbox - How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
01/10UK Grocers Relieved by Late-Christmas Shopping But Discounters Gain Ground
DJ
01/10LONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Falls With Markets' Mini Winning Streak Under Threat
DJ
01/10British retailers count cost of brutal Christmas trading
RE
01/10Tesco outshines rivals with best Christmas since 2009
RE
01/10How Britain's retailers fared over Christmas
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 17 833 M
EBIT 2019 466 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 948 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
P/E ratio 2020 17,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Capitalization 5 668 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,46  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Director, Chief Financial & Commercial Officer
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS12.24%7 392
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.08%38 443
SYSCO CORPORATION6.35%33 043
AHOLD DELHAIZE4.92%31 108
TESCO16.52%28 436
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD0.07%28 119
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.