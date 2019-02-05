Britain's 'big four' supermarkets continue to lose share - Kantar

Market leader Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons all lost 20 basis points of share, Kantar said, while number two Sainsbury's, which is set to merge with Walmart-owned Asda, lost 40 points.

Sales at the major chains trailed inflation in the period, rising by 1 percent at Tesco, 0.7 percent at Asda and 0.4 percent at Morrisons, while they dipped 0.3 percent at Sainsbury's.

In contrast, Aldi saw sales rise by 9.1 percent and Lidl 7.3 percent, Kantar said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)