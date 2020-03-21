Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC

(MRW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shame on you, Britain tells coronavirus panic-buyers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/21/2020 | 11:48am EDT
A woman looks at a pile of Baked Beans on a half empty food aisle inside a Tesco supermarket amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manchester

Britain on Saturday told people who were panic-buying and hoarding food due to the coronavirus outbreak to calm down, pointing to a video on social media showing an exhausted nurse driven to tears by finding shelves bare after her shift.

Shoppers have been emptying the shelves in many supermarkets over the past week, with some wrestling over toilet roll and others hoarding everything from pasta to frozen peas as the government told people to stay home and avoid contact.

A billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of extra food have been squirreled away over the past three weeks, putting massive pressure on supermarkets, environment and food minister George Eustice said.

At a news briefing, he urged people to "be responsible when you shop and think of others".

"There is more than enough food to go round and our food supply chain is able to expand production to cope with increased demand," he said.

"Buying more than you need means that others may be left without, and it is making life more difficult for those front-line workers such as our doctors and nurses and NHS (National Health Service) support staff."

A NURSE'S TEARS

Despite such appeals, not least from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and major supermarkets, shelves of meat, pasta, tinned goods and toilet roll were empty on Saturday in some London supermarkets. Some had brought in extra guards and set up special queuing zones.

The government has set aside rules restricting deliveries to supermarkets to help stores cope with increased demand.

It has also set aside competition rules so that supermarkets can share staff and delivery vehicles and coordinate opening times to ensure that every part of the UK is properly supplied.

The video posted by the critical care nurse has been shown on BBC national news.

"Frankly we should all be ashamed that that has to happen," said NHS medical director Stephen Powis. "It's unacceptable. These are the very people that we will all need to look after perhaps us or our loved ones in the weeks ahead."

Eustice said that, in the last week, manufacturers had produced around 50% more food than they usually would.

"We don't think there is a risk of food running out," he said. "The challenge we have is getting food to the shelves and keeping it there." ($1 = 0.8578 pounds)

(Writing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

By Sarah Young and James Davey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -2.09% 205.8 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
TESCO PLC -3.41% 217.6 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC -4.12% 182.7 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS P
11:48aShame on you, Britain tells coronavirus panic-buyers
RE
03/20WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Stretched British supermarkets step up hiring to weat..
RE
03/20UK Retailers Launch Massive Hiring to Support Virus-Strained Logistics--Updat..
DJ
03/19Ahead of expected London shutdown, shoppers queue in the rain
RE
03/18UK BIG FOUR GROCERS RESPOND TO VIRUS : Capped Shopping, Home Delivery, Non-Essen..
DJ
03/18LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE tumbles as more companies flag virus hit
RE
03/18WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons has not asked UK government to get army to ..
RE
03/18WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : UK's Morrisons says coronavirus is 'unprecedented cha..
RE
03/18WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Business rates policy change
PU
03/18WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 17 735 M
EBIT 2020 512 M
Net income 2020 316 M
Debt 2020 2 059 M
Yield 2020 6,85%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 4 429 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS P
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 207,56  GBp
Last Close Price 185,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael Gleeson Chief Financial Officer
Belinda Jane Carew-Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC-7.41%5 203
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.32%27 382
KROGER9.59%25 035
TESCO PLC-14.42%24 977
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-11.30%22 901
SYSCO CORPORATION-58.70%17 966
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group