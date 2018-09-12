Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Wm Morrison Supermarkets    MRW   GB0006043169

WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS (MRW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/11 05:35:08 pm
267.15 GBp   +0.38%
01:23aSupermarket chain Morrisons faces equal pay claims worth 1 billio..
RE
09/10WM MORRISON SUP : half-yearly earnings release
09/10WM MORRISON SUP : Holding(s) in Company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Supermarket chain Morrisons faces equal pay claims worth 1 billion pounds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 01:23am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a branch of the food retailer Morrisons in west London, Britain

(Reuters) - Supermarket chain Morrisons is facing equal pay claims worth over 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion), law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday, seeking compensation for women who believe they were paid less than men in distribution centers.

Leigh Day said in a statement https://www.leighday.co.uk/News/News-2018/September-2018/Morrisons-facing-equal-pay-claim-worth-over-1-bill that Morrisons has around 80,000 store staff eligible to claim, which could result in a bill for back pay of over 1 billion pounds if the retailer's action are found unlawful.

The law firm, which is already working on claims on behalf of 30,000 workers in Asda, Sainsbury's and Tesco Plc said in February that Tesco was facing a potential bill of up to 4 billion pounds in an equal pay claim involving women workers at its British stores.

"We believe that Morrisons, as with the other major supermarkets, has underpaid those working in its stores for a number of years," Emma Satyamurti, a partner in Leigh Day, said in the statement. "The big four supermarkets in the UK make vast amounts each year in profits – it is time that they faced up to their legal obligations under Equal Pay legislation."

Morrisons was asked by the law firm if it carried out an equal pay audit, Leigh Day said.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “We are not aware of any court proceedings issued by a third party. We have received a letter asking us a number of questions about our pay policies. Our aim is to pay our colleagues fairly and equally for the job that they do, irrespective of their gender.”

Leigh Day also said it believed employees working in male-dominated distribution centers were paid considerably more than largely female-staffed stores.

(The story corrects third paragraph to show that 4 billion pound claim is for Tesco alone.)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru and James Davey; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY 0.13% 319.9 Delayed Quote.32.35%
TESCO -1.50% 236.8 Delayed Quote.14.89%
WAL-MART STORES -0.27% 96.64 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 0.38% 267.15 Delayed Quote.21.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
01:23aSupermarket chain Morrisons faces equal pay claims worth 1 billion pounds
RE
09/10WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
09/10WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Holding(s) in Company
PU
09/06Asda calls time on price guarantee scheme
RE
09/04MCCOLL RETAIL : like-for-like sales fall as P&H bankruptcy still hurts
RE
08/21Sainsbury's lags rivals in UK grocery market - Kantar Worldpanel
RE
08/21Top Four UK Grocers Sales Rise, But Still Losing Market Share
DJ
08/09Aldi takes on U.S. rivals with scores of new products
RE
07/27Asda's merchandising chief latest executive to quit business
RE
07/24UK Supermarket Sales Score on World Cup Boost; Tesco, Sainsbury's Lose Market..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/11WM Morrison Supermarkets' (MRWSF) CEO Scott Clements on Q1 2019 Trading State.. 
04/26Morrisons' Recovery Is Underway But Is It In The Share Price? 
03/14WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/12MY INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE IN 2017 : A Very Long Review 
01/09WM Morrison Supermarkets' (MRWSF) CEO David Potts on Q4 2018 - Earnings Call .. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 17 726 M
EBIT 2019 471 M
Net income 2019 305 M
Debt 2019 891 M
Yield 2019 2,80%
P/E ratio 2019 21,28
P/E ratio 2020 18,78
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capitalization 6 301 M
Chart WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Duration : Period :
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,47  GBP
Spread / Average Target -7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David T. Potts Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Thomas Higginson Non-Executive Chairman
Trevor John Strain Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Belinda J. Richards Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Colin Neil Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS21.03%8 220
SYSCO CORPORATION23.00%39 004
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.61%36 310
TESCO14.89%30 710
AHOLD DELHAIZE12.93%29 964
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.44%26 417
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.